NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil fires 'helpless for power' barb at Ajit Pawar

Pune: In a veiled dig at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP (SP) state unit president Jayant Patil on Monday said it is not good to become "helpless" for the sake of power. He was campaigning in Pathardi town of Ahmednagar district to kick off the election campaign of Nilesh Lanke, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate from the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat.

Lanke is pitted against BJP's sitting MP Sujay Vikhe Patil. "Today, some individuals say they are joining power to work for the people. But accepting such helplessness for power is not good," Jayant Patil said. Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-led government last July after splitting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

"People are standing strong with Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (members of Maha Vikas Aghadi). People are confident that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can change the current situation," Jayant Patil said. He dubbed the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme a new system of corruption.

"The government is raising questions through advertisements about what Congress did in the last 70 years. The country has reached this stage on the foundation of the work done in the 70 years," he said. Jayant Patil dared the government to issue advertisements mentioning their achievements over the last ten years.

He said Lanke, who resigned as an MLA to contest LS elections, is popular among people as he has done tremendous work in his (Parner) constituency. "I am sure he will take the voice of common people to Delhi," he added.