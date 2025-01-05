ETV Bharat / state

NCP Objects To BJP MLA Targeting Ajit Pawar Over Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

Mumbai: NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan on Sunday took objection to BJP MLA Suresh Dhas targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over the probe into the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district.

In an X post, Chavan asked if Dhas does not trust the state home department that it will conduct a fair probe into the murder.

Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis holds charge of the home department. Chavan said if anyone from the NCP is found involved in the murder case, Pawar will not hesitate to take action against him.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, apparently because he tried to thwart an attempt to extort money from an energy firm operating a windmill project.

Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case.

Police have so far arrested seven persons in connection with the murder case.