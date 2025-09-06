ETV Bharat / state

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari Apologies For His X Post On IPS Officer

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari on Saturday apologised for an X post regarding IPS officer Anjana Krishna.

In a post on X, Mitkari, who had earlier defended Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, said, "I retract the Tweet I made regarding the Solapur incident without any meaning and express my apology. This was not my party's position, but my personal opinion. I have the highest respect for our police force and the officers who serve honestly. I completely agree with the party's senior leadership."

Earlier, Mitkari, in a letter to the Union Public Service Commission, had demanded that the credentials of IPS Anjana Krishna be probed.

The letter by Mitkari came after Ajit Pawar had a verbal spat with the IPS officer, who had gone to take action against illegal sand mining in the Solapur district of Maharashtra.