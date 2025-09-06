ETV Bharat / state

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari Apologies For His X Post On IPS Officer

Earlier, Mitkari, in a letter to the Union Public Service Commission, had demanded that the credentials of IPS Anjana Krishna be probed.

Amol Mitkari
NCP MLC Amol Mitkari issued an apology for his post on Anjana Mishra. (X/@amolmitkari22)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 6, 2025 at 10:09 PM IST

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari on Saturday apologised for an X post regarding IPS officer Anjana Krishna.

In a post on X, Mitkari, who had earlier defended Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, said, "I retract the Tweet I made regarding the Solapur incident without any meaning and express my apology. This was not my party's position, but my personal opinion. I have the highest respect for our police force and the officers who serve honestly. I completely agree with the party's senior leadership."

Earlier, Mitkari, in a letter to the Union Public Service Commission, had demanded that the credentials of IPS Anjana Krishna be probed.

The letter by Mitkari came after Ajit Pawar had a verbal spat with the IPS officer, who had gone to take action against illegal sand mining in the Solapur district of Maharashtra.

Pawar had then clarified that he has the highest respect for the police force.

Pawar, in a post on X, had stated, "My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further. I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage, and I value the rule of law above all. I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law."

Following the clarification by Pawar, Mitkari has issued an apology.

