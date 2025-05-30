ETV Bharat / state

NCP Merger Opposed By Big Leaders Sunil Tatkare And Praful Patel, Claims Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut triggered a fresh political stir in Maharashtra by claiming that two senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders were opposing a potential merger of the two factions of the party.

Addressing a press conference, Raut revealed that the president of the NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction, and senior leader Praful Patel, were blocking the unification of the two NCP groups—one led by Deputy CM Ajit and another by his uncle, Sharad Pawar.

Raut's big claim comes as there has been a debate going on within the state about the possible merger of two NCP factions.

“These two say our party runs on Sharad Pawar's ideology, and they claim to be the original nationalists. They say we should come together, but when the time comes, they are not ready to do so. They want to run their small shop while (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah run the main shop. It’s all about their political gain, not the unity of the party,” he said.