NCP Merger Opposed By Big Leaders Sunil Tatkare And Praful Patel, Claims Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut triggered a fresh political stir in Maharashtra by claiming that two senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders were opposing a potential merger of the two factions of the party.
Addressing a press conference, Raut revealed that the president of the NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction, and senior leader Praful Patel, were blocking the unification of the two NCP groups—one led by Deputy CM Ajit and another by his uncle, Sharad Pawar.
Raut's big claim comes as there has been a debate going on within the state about the possible merger of two NCP factions.
“These two say our party runs on Sharad Pawar's ideology, and they claim to be the original nationalists. They say we should come together, but when the time comes, they are not ready to do so. They want to run their small shop while (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah run the main shop. It’s all about their political gain, not the unity of the party,” he said.
Raut slammed the two leaders and questioned their motives and capabilities. “Everyone knows Praful Patel is not a great leader, and now Tatkare, as a group president, is only concerned about his position. The merger would require a change of leadership, and that’s something Tatkare will not accept. They are all seeking their benefits in politics,” he added.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also dismissed the likelihood of a merger, saying it would bring the issue of leadership and ministerial positions in the Centre.
Raut also took the opportunity to express his admiration for Sharad Pawar, terming him a “bigger” leader than Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. “Praising Pawar does not make him bigger. He is a mountain, a Sahyadri,” he said.
