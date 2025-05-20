Chhagan Bhujbal Sworn In As Cabinet Minister, Nashik Guardian Minister Race Heats Up

Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and prominent OBC face Chhagan Bhujbal was sworn in as a cabinet minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government on Tuesday at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

He was sworn in by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar congratulated Bhujbal, who represents the Yeola constituency in the Nashik district.

With his inclusion, Nashik district now boasts four cabinet ministers. Earlier, Bhujbal's supporters had expressed disappointment over his exclusion from the Maharashtra government despite a resounding victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The supporters believed that Bhujbal was sidelined due to internal party politics, particularly after his nephew Sameer Bhujbal's alleged rebellion. Bhujbal had publicly voiced his displeasure, hinting that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar played a key role in keeping him out of the cabinet.

The resignation of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, following the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, created an opening in the cabinet. This paved the way for Bhujbal's long-awaited appointment. He is likely to be given the portfolio of Food and Civil Supplies.

With Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, Education Minister Dada Bhuse, and Food and Drug Minister Narhari Jirwal already representing Nashik, Bhujbal's entry has intensified the competition for the coveted Guardian Minister post of the district. BJP MLAs are rallying behind Minister Girish Mahajan for the role, raising tensions within the alliance, which includes BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena-led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Eknath Shinde. According to sources, the decision regarding portfolio allocation to Bhujbal rests with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Bhujbal has been a former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and mayor of Mumbai. Now, 77, he started his political career with undivided Shiv Sena.