NCERT official YouTube channel for school students to clear doubts, interact with experts

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

'NCERT official' YouTube channel has been launched to address the doubts of students along with giving them a chance for live interaction with experts. The facility is being provided to students of classes 1 to 12 free of cost.

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Education has offered school students the opportunity to watch live interaction with experts to enable them to enhance their knowledge through access to quality content.

Students of classes 1 to 12 can clear their doubts by logging into the 'NCERT official' YouTube channel. They will be able to ask queries as well as listen to the lectures of experts free of cost.

According to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), viewers can ask their queries to experts with their selfie and video selfie in advance every day.

Informing about the channel, the NCERT on Monday posted on their X handle, "Watch live interaction with experts for free and enhance your knowledge classes 1-12 by connecting to the ‘NCERT official’ YouTube channel, Live on every day & interact with experts. Viewers may ask their queries with their selfie/video selfie in advance."

Students can watch all the contents live on NCERT official YouTube channel through cable networks. This will act as a platform for students to seek clarification from mentors, engage in discussions and address their doubts. They can also share knowledge with their peers thereby fostering an atmosphere of interactive learning, NCERT informed.

“Learning through YouTube channels will be an awesome experience for students like me since we will get a chance to clear our doubts on any subject. The best thing is that we will get this facility at home. We can watch the channel and study together with our friends at home,” said Vansh Kumar Singh, a class 12 student of Patrachar Vidyalaya in Delhi.

The Ministry said that the use of technology in and for education needs to be enhanced further to the extent of its integration in education at all levels. The role of technology in education is enabling as it can be leveraged to enrich, enhance and expand the educational processes and outcomes, it added.

Megha Sharma, another class 12 student of a school in Delhi said that online mode of studying came into existence after Covid pandemic. "Studying through YouTube channels and DTH channels are helpful for us as we get the chance to study without venturing out of our houses. During winter or the scorching summer, the online mode of study helps us to clear our doubts from our homes."

Recently, NCERT offered free online courses for class 11 and 12 in 11 subjects on the Study Webs of Active learning for Young Aspiring Minds portal.

