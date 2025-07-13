ETV Bharat / state

NCB Srinagar Busts Major Poppy Straw Smuggling Network, Two Arrested

Srinagar: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Srinagar Zone, busted a narcotics smuggling racket operating in South Kashmir with the arrest of two key accused, including a former militant.

Acting on specific intelligence, NCB Srinagar conducted a targeted operation in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on July 8 and 9 and it led to the seizure of around 28 kilograms of poppy straw and arrest of the two accused identified as Shabir, a resident of Nowshera at Srigufwara in Anantnag and Amin, a resident of Kanelwan at Bijbehara in Anantnag.

Based on disclosures during interrogation, around 11 kilograms more poppy straw was recovered on July 9 from the premises of Shabir, a resident of Nowshera at Srigufwara in Anantnag. Investigation has revealed that Shabir had been a member of the banned outfit Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and had been arrested in 1996 for terror activities and released in 2004.

Verification of Amin's criminal background has revealed his previous involvement in a NDPS cases – one registered at Police Station Indaura, Himachal Pradesh in 2017 and the other at Srigufwara police station in Anantnag involving seizure of 523 kilograms of poppy straw. He is learnt to be on bail in both these cases.