ETV Bharat / state

NCB Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 200 Crore In Navi Mumbai, Four Held

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has exposed a drug syndicate and seized various banned substances worth about Rs 200 crore from Navi Mumbai after arresting four persons, an official said on Friday.

According to an official from the NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit, a group of people based abroad are operating the syndicate and some of the seized drugs had been sourced from the US through courier or small cargo services and human carriers.

The official said they confiscated 200 grams of cocaine from a parcel that was to be sent to Australia last month and busted the syndicate by tracking down the source of the drug to Navi Mumbai.