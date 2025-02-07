ETV Bharat / state

NCB Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 200 Crore In Navi Mumbai, Four Held

The NCB seized drugs worth Rs 200 crore and arrested four people, busting an international syndicate linked to smuggling via couriers and human carriers.

The NCB seized drugs worth Rs 200 crore and arrested four people, busting an international syndicate linked to smuggling via couriers and human carriers.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has exposed a drug syndicate and seized various banned substances worth about Rs 200 crore from Navi Mumbai after arresting four persons, an official said on Friday.

According to an official from the NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit, a group of people based abroad are operating the syndicate and some of the seized drugs had been sourced from the US through courier or small cargo services and human carriers.

The official said they confiscated 200 grams of cocaine from a parcel that was to be sent to Australia last month and busted the syndicate by tracking down the source of the drug to Navi Mumbai.

NCB seized 11.54 kg of “very high-quality” cocaine, hydroponic weed and 200 packets (5.5 kg) of cannabis gummies worth about Rs 200 crore from Navi Mumbai last week, the official said.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the haul. The members of the ring used pseudonyms in their day-to-day conversations for their drug dealings. Efforts are being made to identify the backward and forward linkages of the syndicate, the official added.

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has exposed a drug syndicate and seized various banned substances worth about Rs 200 crore from Navi Mumbai after arresting four persons, an official said on Friday.

According to an official from the NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit, a group of people based abroad are operating the syndicate and some of the seized drugs had been sourced from the US through courier or small cargo services and human carriers.

The official said they confiscated 200 grams of cocaine from a parcel that was to be sent to Australia last month and busted the syndicate by tracking down the source of the drug to Navi Mumbai.

NCB seized 11.54 kg of “very high-quality” cocaine, hydroponic weed and 200 packets (5.5 kg) of cannabis gummies worth about Rs 200 crore from Navi Mumbai last week, the official said.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the haul. The members of the ring used pseudonyms in their day-to-day conversations for their drug dealings. Efforts are being made to identify the backward and forward linkages of the syndicate, the official added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NARCOTICS CONTROL BUREAURS 200 CRORE DRUGS SEIZEDNCB SEIZES DRUGS IN NAVI MUMBAI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.