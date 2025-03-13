NCB Seizes 400 Kg Ganja In TN's Thiruvarur, Five From Andhra Pradesh Arrested

Thiruvarur: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 400 kilograms of ganja and arrested five individuals from Andhra Pradesh in Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu.

The operation thwarted a major smuggling attempt aimed at trafficking the contraband to Sri Lanka. Acting on a tip-off, NCB officers raided a private lodge on the Thiruvarur-Nagapattinam National Highway. The suspects had checked into the lodge and had been allegedly planning to use it as a transit point. Upon searching the premises, authorities discovered 400 kg of ganja concealed in two cars parked in front of the lodge. Investigation revealed that the five individuals had provided an Aadhaar card bearing the name Balakolanu Vishnuvardha Reddy from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, while checking into the lodge.

As law enforcement officials attempted to apprehend the suspects, one of them, tried to flee the spot. CCTV footage captured a dramatic chase as a police officer pursued the suspect, though the latter managed to escape. The five individuals found within the lodge were apprehended and authorities seized 200 packets of ganja, each weighing 2 kilograms. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is over ₹1 crore.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects intended to transport the ganja by boat through the Muthupettai mangroves to Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district. From there, the contraband was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka via sea route. The NCB is now investigating how the suspects managed to bypass multiple checkpoints along the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border. Authorities are also looking into potential links with previous smuggling attempts. The five arrested individuals are expected to be produced before a court in Thiruvarur on Friday.