NCB Busts International Drug Racket; 3 Nigerians Among 4 Held

Ahmedabad: The Narcotics Control Bureau Ahmedabad has busted an international drug syndicate with the seizure of two kg ketamine and arrested four persons, including three Nigerian nationals, the NCB said on Sunday.

The accused conspired to traffic ketamine from India to foreign countries through courier parcels, the NCB said in a release, detailing the significant crackdown on the organised drug crime operating from Indian soil.

The value of the seized contraband was not specified. Ketamine is a highly valued and sought-after contraband in the USA and is also used as a "date rape" drug, the release said.

The NCB Ahmedabad received an initial input on December 3 that nearly two kg of ketamine concealed in spice packets of various brands was being shipped to the US through courier agencies, it said.

Extensive technical surveillance coupled with human intel led the drug law enforcement agency to zero in on a person, Adnan Furniturewala, who once resided in Pune but later moved to the US, it said.

It further came to light that Furniturewala was deported to India after being booked in three cases of drug trafficking in the US, the NCB said.