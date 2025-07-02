ETV Bharat / state

NCB Busts India's Top Darknet Drug Syndicate In Kerala

Ernakulam: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Kochi Unit is set to formally arrest Edison today, the alleged mastermind behind India's largest darknet drug trafficking network, which operated clandestinely online. Edison, a native of Muvattupuzha, was taken into custody by the NCB Kochi Unit on Tuesday. Authorities stated that he has long-standing ties with international drug syndicates.

The NCB Kochi Unit dismantled the darknet drug network, which operated under the name 'Ketamelon,' following a four-month-long investigative mission dubbed 'Operation Melon.'

NCB sources said that the 'darknet,' operating under the veil of the digital world, had provided a new haven for drug traffickers. Overcoming these challenges led to the success of 'Operation Melon.' Edison is identified as the chief orchestrator and seller within this network.

During a raid at Edison's residence in Muvattupuzha, the NCB team made startling discoveries. Chemical drugs valued at approximately Rs 32 lakh and cryptocurrency worth Rs 70 lakh were seized from his home. The confiscated narcotics include 847 LSD blotters and 131.66 grams of Ketamine, sources added.

For the past two years, Edison was engaged in drug sales across various darknet markets. He primarily procured drugs from a seller in England known as 'Gumgadin,' indicating his deep connections with international drug syndicates, sources added.