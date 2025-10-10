ETV Bharat / state

NC Names Rajya Sabha Candidates For Jammu Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah Not in Fray

Srinagar: The National Conference has announced three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the three nominees are senior leaders Choudhary Ramzan, Shammi Oberoi and Sajad Kitchloo. This was announced by senior party leader and General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar today.

NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah, who was among the key contenders, has “opted out due to his health”, a party leader said. The 87-year-old former three-time chief minister was recently hospitalised due to an abdominal infection last week.

Sagar said that the fourth seat is yet to be decided, and the talks are underway with the Congress. The coalition partner, which has not joined the government until the statehood is restored, has sought one seat for the Council of States.

The long-overdue biennial elections are slated for October 24 to fill the vacancies that have been vacant since February 2021, which were delayed due to the lack of an electoral college in the absence of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. It was following the maiden Union Territory assembly election in 2024 that political parties were demanding the polls.

The four seats will be filled through three separate elections as required by law. This is because the seats were originally part of three different biennial cycles. Two members retired on February 15, 2021, while two others retired on February 10, 2021.