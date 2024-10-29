NC MP Lists Release Of Prisoners Among Priorities For Omar Abdullah Government

Srinagar: National Conference MP Agha Ruhullah has written to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the party’s vice-president, insisting on respecting the mandate while outing five priorities, including the release of prisoners.

The prominent Shia leader has emerged as a popular face of the National Conference for speaking out against the abrogation of Article 2019 and even charged his party for softening its stand on the issue. This has put him in the limelight during the legislative election as well as social media with many looking at him in the face of Abdullah's conciliatory approach with New Delhi after winning the elections.

At the outset, of the letter dated October 29, Mehdi congratulated the Chief Minister for assuming the office and referred to the 'political issue’, inferring the resolution on the restoration of Article 370 will be addressed by the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly. The first session is scheduled to be held on November 4.

These priorities, according to him, would 'greatly impact the welfare of the society'. The Member of Parliament from Srinagar listed the priorities, including release of prisoners, rationalisation of reservation policies, filing of vacancies, electricity tariff and supply and verification process.

The issues were part of the NC’s manifesto ‘Development, Dignity, Identity and Development’ and promised all the issues listed by Mehdi. He wrote that the release of prisoners held without trial is an urgent matter and suggested the Abdullah government prioritise their release for ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law.

“This action would resonate deeply with those who value fairness and due process,” he added. He also mentioned a review of reservation policies saying a balanced approach that supports deserving sections of society without compromising open merit is necessary to foster an inclusive environment and rationalising these policies can promote social equity without compromising the standards of excellence.

According to Mehdi, the filling up of vacant positions in the government should be prioritised as it can provide thousands of deserving aspirants with employment besides shoring up the economy. Mehdi sought a reduction in high electricity tariffs burdening consumers and a stable power supply ahead of the winter.

He also listed the existing verification process for employment as ‘harsh’ and penalised individuals for actions they did not commit while seeking its reconsideration to ensure fairness.

“I hope you consider all these suggestions as you work to meet the expectations of the people. Your leadership has the potential to pave the way for a progressive and just administration,” he concluded offering best wishes for Abdullah.