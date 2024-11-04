ETV Bharat / state

NC MLA's Gesture In Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Faces Oppn's Wrath

Srinagar: A ruling National Conference legislator has come under fire for displaying a 'middle finger' after noisy scenes were witnessed between Peoples Democratic Party members and treasury benches against the resolution on Article 370 restoration.

A photo of NC's legislator from Pahalgam, Altaf Kaloo, circulated by the PDP workers showed him allegedly displaying a 'middle finger' in the photo that has gone viral on social media and drawn a lot of attention and criticism.

The noisy scenes broke out after Altaf, along with NC MLAs, exchanged verbal blows against the PDP MLA Waheed Para for moving a resolution against Article 370.

The move on the first day of the session is seen by the ruling party as a mere 'camera' operation to steal the show. The NC has already promised a moving resolution against August 2019 in the House.

"Hope the people of Pahalgam are proud of electing such a vagabond. Such abhorrent gestures despite sitting right next to a woman legislator and that too on such a sensitive issue. Shame on you Altaf Kaloo," tweeted PDP's spokesperson Najmus Saqib along with the photo on X.