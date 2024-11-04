NC MLA's Gesture In Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Faces Oppn's Wrath

Srinagar: A ruling National Conference legislator has come under fire for displaying a 'middle finger' after noisy scenes were witnessed between Peoples Democratic Party members and treasury benches against the resolution on Article 370 restoration.
A photo of NC's legislator from Pahalgam, Altaf Kaloo, circulated by the PDP workers showed him allegedly displaying a 'middle finger' in the photo that has gone viral on social media and drawn a lot of attention and criticism.
The noisy scenes broke out after Altaf, along with NC MLAs, exchanged verbal blows against the PDP MLA Waheed Para for moving a resolution against Article 370.
The move on the first day of the session is seen by the ruling party as a mere 'camera' operation to steal the show. The NC has already promised a moving resolution against August 2019 in the House.
"Hope the people of Pahalgam are proud of electing such a vagabond. Such abhorrent gestures despite sitting right next to a woman legislator and that too on such a sensitive issue. Shame on you Altaf Kaloo," tweeted PDP's spokesperson Najmus Saqib along with the photo on X.
During the resolution, JKPC Chief and MLA Sajad Lone, independent legislators Rashid Sheikh and Bashir Ahmad Kullay apart from the PDP's two MLAs stood with Parra as the Opposition BJP went all guns blazing against the move.
"Is this what the people of Jammu and Kashmir get when we remind the National Conference of their Promise to reverse the undemocratic events of August 2019? MLA Pahalgam showing the future to People on Day 1 of Assembly," tweeted Imran Raza Ansari, secretary general of Peoples Conference who unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Pattan constituency.
National Conference spokesperson Ifrah Jan, however, denied the Opposition' charge saying they are trying to create an issue without any basis. “If one looks at the footage, he (MLA Pahalgam) is counting the PDP past performance on his fingers. At one point, they have taken the screenshot and circulated it to show he is showing middle finger,” she asked.
