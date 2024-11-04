ETV Bharat / state

NC Leader Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Maiden J&K UT Legislative Assembly

Srinagar: Senior National Conference leader and seven-time MLA Abdul Rahim Rather was unanimously chosen as Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory's first Assembly on Monday.

The 78-year-old Rather, who has served as a minister under Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Dr Farooq Abdullah, and Omar Abdullah, was elected after the House convened at 10:30 am. Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Javaid Ahmad Dar, proposed the motion for his selection, with NC’s MLA from Ramban, Arjun Singh Raju, seconding it.

As opposition parties chose not to contest the position, pro-tem Speaker Mubarak Gul announced Rather’s election as Speaker. Following the election, Leader of the House Omar Abdullah and Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma escorted him to the Speaker's chair.