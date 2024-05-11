ETV Bharat / state

NC Hits Out at Jammu and Kashmir Admin Over Revoking Permission for Dal Lake Rally in Srinagar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

Aga Ruhullah (R), NC canidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat during a rally in Kashmir
Aga Ruhullah (R), NC canidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat during a rally in Kashmir(@JKNC_/X)

In a post on X, party spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said that the permission granted to the party by the district administration Srinagar for the planned boat rally in the Dal lake interiors had been revoking with the authorities citing “potential law and order situation which may arise due to two political parties (JKNC and JKAP) campaigning simultaneously in the same area", reports ETV Bharat's Parvez Ud Din.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid an intensifying campaign for the upcoming phases of polling for the Lok Sabha election 2024, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, the leading political party of the region has accused the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led administration of bias in denying permission to the party to hold a boat rally in the Dal lake while allowing a “BJP proxy” to go ahead with the rally at the same location.

In a detailed post on X, NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq wrote, If you're seeking evidence of bias toward us, look no further than this striking example. Permission granted to JKNC and its party candidate Ruhullah Mehdi for a boat rally and road show in Mir Behri Dal Lake interiors today was swiftly revoked in the middle of the night, citing flimsy reasons”.

“While we're barred from campaigning, a BJP-aligned proxy party enjoys the privilege of doing so in the same location. This sequence of events, from permission to withdrawal, is truly shameful. Despite attempts to use administrative powers against us, trust and integrity will ultimately prevail. My apologies to the people of Mir Behri, who had made all arrangements and were eagerly awaiting their candidate's visit. Though we may feel powerless against this unjust might, let your votes speak volumes. Show your unwavering support for JKNC and send a clear message to those responsible,” Sadiq said.

The NC spokesperson also uploaded the two orders by the district administration Srinagar—one about granting permission to the NC for the boat rally and the latest about the denial of permission owing to “potential law and order situation which may arise due to two political parties (JKNC and JKAP) campaigning simultaneously in the same area".

