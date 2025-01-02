ETV Bharat / state

NC Gears Up For Panchayat, ULB Polls In J&K; Leaders Rally For Grassroots Empowerment

The senior party leaders claimed a 'lack of development' under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration, accusing it of failing to address rural issues.

NC Gears Up For Panchayat, ULB Polls In J&K, Leaders Rally For Grassroots Empowerment
Meeting of National Conference leaders and workers in Jammu (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : 20 minutes ago

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has asked its workers and leaders to gear up for the panchayat and urban local body (ULB) elections in the union territory.

Addressing a gathering at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan here, senior party leaders reiterated the party's commitment to grassroots democracy.

Ajay Sadhotra, Additional General Secretary and former minister, urged party workers to step up preparations for the upcoming polls while claiming a “lack of development” under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration. He also accused them of failing to address rural issues like inadequate infrastructure, poor road connectivity, and unreliable electricity.

“The BJP government’s neglect of rural areas speaks volumes about its governance shortcomings. The upcoming elections are an opportunity for people to choose leaders dedicated to their welfare,” Sadhotra said.

Provincial President of the JKNC in Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta, expressed similar sentiments and slammed the failure of initiatives like “Back to Village” in resolving the issues faced by rural communities.

“JKNC has always stood for unity, progress, and the welfare of all sections of society. The upcoming elections will be a testament to our commitment to these ideals,” Gupta asserted.

Other senior leaders, including Abdul Gani Malik and Babu Ram, called for party unity and outreach to every voter, urging cadres to connect with the masses and address their concerns effectively.

The meeting, chaired by Chander Mohan Sharma, District President of Jammu Urban JKNC, was attended by a wide array of party stalwarts, including former ministers, MLAs, and district leaders.

