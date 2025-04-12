ETV Bharat / state

NC ‘Failed Its Own’: BJP’s Sharma Slams J-K Assembly Chaos; Tanvir Sadiq Hits Back

Srinagar: A fierce war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling National Conference (NC) over disruptions during the recently concluded budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. While BJP's Sunil Sharma accused the NC of paralysing the House proceedings and failing to protect its party workers during past regimes, NC’s Tanvir Sadiq mocked Sharma's recent public appearances as his failure as an opposition leader.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharma, who also serves as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the assembly, lashed out at the NC for allegedly stalling the final three days of the budget session. “We needed to raise important public issues, but they (NC) only wanted chaos,” he said.

He asserted that the BJP government at the Centre remains committed to its development agenda for the Union Territory. “All centrally sponsored schemes will run as usual—we are committed to the cause that every section of society is benefitted,” Sharma said.

Regarding peace and security, the LoP stated that the present government has ensured a lot of stability in the area. “There will be no shutdowns or stone-pelting again. Schools are open, commerce is working, and downtown Srinagar is normal.”

Taking a dig at the NC's leadership, Sharma claimed the party talks about 10,000 NC workers being killed — but those killings happened during Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah's time. “Since Amit Shah took charge of law and order, not one NC worker has been harmed,” he said.

Calling for a probe into the killings, he added, “The NC must admit they failed to protect their workers — or were they in on it?"

Sharma also accused the NC and PDP of allowing miscreants to operate freely under the guise of appeasing separatist sentiments. “Rather than using the Public Safety Act (PSA) to prevent innocent lives from being lost, they set criminals free. The BJP, however, worked swiftly to protect civilians.”

He termed the NC's demand for restoration of statehood as ‘political opportunism’. ‘Statehood is part of the BJP's roadmap, not the NC's. Omar Abdullah should stop misleading people. Chanting religious slogans in the Assembly won't speed up the process,” he said.