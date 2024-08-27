ETV Bharat / state

NC-Congress Pre-Poll Alliance Won't Impact BJP's Prospects In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat's Parvez ud Din, BJP leader from Kashmir Dr Darakhshan Andrabi addressed previous speculation that BJP might not field candidates from Kashmir, stating that the release of the list has dispelled such doubts and rumors. Andrabi said that she is not contesting the upcoming assembly polls “but will continue working as an active BJP member”.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released two lists of 16 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, party's Kashmir leader Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi said that the party's eight candidates from Kashmir should clear the doubts about the party's Kashmir policy.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi revealed that the candidates from South Kashmir include two from Pulwama, four from Anantnag, and one from Shopian.

Andrabi addressed previous speculation that BJP might not field candidates from Kashmir, stating that the release of the list has dispelled such doubts and rumors.

When asked about other local political parties, Dr Andrabi criticized the National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP), and other regional parties for their “unfulfilled promises”, questioning what these parties had delivered during their tenures. She emphasized that claims of providing free electricity and water were “unsubstantiated”.

Regarding the alliance between NC and Congress, Dr. Andrabi asserted that “it would not impact BJP's prospects”. She noted that while BJP has not won a seat in Kashmir in previous assembly elections, this year's elections will be markedly different, and it is up to the electorate to decide.

In response to queries about her own political future, Andrabi clarified that she will not be contesting in the assembly elections “but will continue working as an active BJP member”.

Pertinently, the BJP withdrew its initial candidate list of 44 on Monday and announced two revised lists of 16 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

