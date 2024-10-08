'J&K People Defeated Communal Parties', Says Tariq Karra As NC-Congress Set To Form New Government

Srinagar: Congress Party’s Jammu and Kashmir chief Tariq Hameed Karra, who was declared winner from the Central Shalteng constituency, said that election results indicate “victory for the people of J&K” as they have defeated "communal parties" in the J&K assembly polls.

“The National Conference and Congress alliance will form the next government,” he told ETV Bharat.

Karra expressed satisfaction with the results, saying, “The emerging trends are favourable to us, and once the final votes are counted, the picture will be clear. We are hopeful of securing not only the eight assembly seats in Srinagar but also a majority across other constituencies in the Kashmir region."

He further said that the visible trends show a clear rejection of communal parties, as the people of Jammu Kashmir have cast their votes to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at bay.

As trends emerge, seven out of eight seats in Srinagar appear to be won by NC, with Congress securing one. Celebrations have already begun outside the SKICC, where supporters of both parties are gathering.

In the early trends from Jammu and Kashmir's 90 assembly seats, NC is leading in seven constituencies in Srinagar. Notable candidates such as Ali Mohammad Sagar in Khanyar and Salman Sagar in Hazratbal are maintaining their leads. NC is also leading in Lal Chowk, Eidgah, and Zadibal constituencies.