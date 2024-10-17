ETV Bharat / state

Saini Takes Oath as Haryana CM for Second Time

Chandigarh: OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a ceremony in Panchkula attended by a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and thousands of people from across the state.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who became the chief minister for the second time, at Dussehra ground here. Saini took oath in Hindi.

The BJP's choice of the day for the swearing-in ceremony is significant as it is Valmiki Jayanti. Sage-poet Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits.

Ambala Cantt MLA and senior most party leader Anil Vij, Israna MLA Krishan Lal Panwar, Badshahpur MLA and Ahir leader Rao Narbir Singh, Panipat Rural MLA and Jat leader Mahipal Dhanda, Faridabad MLA Vipul Goel, Gohana MLA Arvind Sharma, Radaur MLA Shyam Singh Rana, Barwala MLA Ranbir Gangwa and Narwana legislator Kumar Bedi took oath as ministers.

Two women MLAs, Tosham legislator Shruti Choudhary and Ateli MLA Arti Singh Rao, were also sworn in as ministers.

Shruti is the daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhary while Rao, a first-time MLA, is the daughter of Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

Tigaon MLA Rajesh Nagar and Palwal MLA Gaurav Gautam took oath as state ministers (independent charge).

All newly inducted ministers except Choudhary took oath in Hindi. Choudhary took oath in English. Each MLA greeted PM Modi after taking oath.

Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister.

Several leaders including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Chirag Paswan, and BJP president J P Nadda attended the ceremony and were seated on the stage.

Chief ministers of a number of BJP-ruled states also attended the ceremony.