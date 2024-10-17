Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live Updates: Haryana CM Swearing-in Ceremony Today; PM Modi, Shah To Attend Event

Our Government Will Work Under The Leadership Of PM Modi To Take Haryana Forward: Saini

Set to take oath as Haryana CM shortly from now, Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday thanked the people of Haryana for showing trust in the "double-engine" government and the policies of Prime Minister Modi for the third time. "In the coming times, our government will work under the leadership of PM Modi to take Haryana forward at a rapid pace," he said while speaking to ANI.

O announcing the results of recruitment exams for 25,000 posts in Haryana, Saini said: "The Congress which talks about the welfare of the youth, is an anti-youth party and the way they went to the court and the Election Commission to stop those jobs. We had said that the youth need not worry. Our government will give jobs 'bina parchi bina kharchi'. Our commission has prepared the results. It will be released soon."