ETV Bharat / state

Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live Updates: Haryana CM Swearing-in Ceremony Today; PM Modi, Shah To Attend Event

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 32 minutes ago

aryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wearing traditional Assamese Japi greets during his visit to the party state office, at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati on Oct 14.
aryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wearing traditional Assamese Japi greets during his visit to the party state office, at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati on Oct 14. (ANI)

Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a ceremony in Panchkula where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP bigwigs and NDA partners will be in attendance on Thursday. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who will become the chief minister for the second time. Ministers of Saini's cabinet are also likely to be sworn in at the ceremony. Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister. Massive security arrangements have been made for the ceremony.

In the October 5 Haryana polls, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in the state, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress won 37 seats. Saini, 54, was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in a meeting held at the party office in Panchkula on Wednesday. In a departure from tradition, the BJP had declared that Saini would remain chief minister if the party returned to power in Haryana after the assembly polls.

LIVE FEED

11:19 AM, 17 Oct 2024 (IST)

Our Government Will Work Under The Leadership Of PM Modi To Take Haryana Forward: Saini

Set to take oath as Haryana CM shortly from now, Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday thanked the people of Haryana for showing trust in the "double-engine" government and the policies of Prime Minister Modi for the third time. "In the coming times, our government will work under the leadership of PM Modi to take Haryana forward at a rapid pace," he said while speaking to ANI.

O announcing the results of recruitment exams for 25,000 posts in Haryana, Saini said: "The Congress which talks about the welfare of the youth, is an anti-youth party and the way they went to the court and the Election Commission to stop those jobs. We had said that the youth need not worry. Our government will give jobs 'bina parchi bina kharchi'. Our commission has prepared the results. It will be released soon."

11:05 AM, 17 Oct 2024 (IST)

Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live Updates | Victory Reaffirms Public Support For PM Modi: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Thursday claimed that the Congress party and the INDIA alliance resorted to various forms of negative campaigning during the Haryana elections, but the people of the state reaffirmed their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance by rejecting it.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "Haryana's victory has proved that today the whole country is celebrating the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Forming a government for the third time is not an easy task. Congress party and the entire INDIA alliance used all kinds of negative propaganda in the Haryana elections but the people of Haryana stamped Modi ji's good governance by ending all negative propaganda."

10:14 AM, 17 Oct 2024 (IST)

Haryana CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live Updates: Nayab Saini Offers Prayers At Valmiki Temple

Haryana Chief Minister designate Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday offered prayers at Valmiki Temple in Panchkula on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti ahead of his oath-taking ceremony later today.

Speaking on the occasion, Nayab Saini said, "It is a matter of good fortune for me that today is the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki. He worked to end the evils prevalent in the society and gave a message to the society. Today it is my good fortune that I have got the opportunity to worship at the feet of Lord Valmiki. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on his birth anniversary."

Further, speaking on the formation of the government, Nayab Saini said, "This double engine government along with PM Narendra Modi will work to take Haryana forward at a fast pace. He also highlighted that today, the people who have put their faith in BJP is the result of Modi ji's policies. "I thank the people of Haryana. Today people are getting jobs in Haryana government without any 'Kharcha or Parcha'. This has instilled confidence in the youth," Saini said.

10:01 AM, 17 Oct 2024 (IST)

Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live Updates: Andhra CM To Attend Swearing-in Ceremony

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is among the political dignitaries to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister of Haryana later today. According to Naidu's official schedule, he is expected to arrive in Chandigarh by 11:15 am and attend the swearing-in ceremony between 12:30 pm and 2 pm at Panchkula. Later, the CM is also scheduled to attend a meeting of NDA chief ministers and conclude his one-day tour of Haryana. Naidu is expected to return to Andhra Pradesh around 10:30 pm.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya Garu being felicitated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Undavalli in Vijayawada on July 23, 2024.
File - Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya Garu being felicitated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Undavalli in Vijayawada on July 23, 2024. (ANI)

9:53 AM, 17 Oct 2024 (IST)

Haryana CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live: Who is Nayab Singh Saini?

Nayab Singh Saini, an OBC face of the BJP, had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March. He won Ladwa assembly seat in Kurukshetra district by a margin of 16,054 votes.

Saini's elevation from the Haryana BJP president to the chief minister in March came at a time when the party was facing anti-incumbency following Khattar's tenure of nine-and-a-half years and attacks from a buoyant opposition on farmers' issues, unemployment, Agnipath scheme, inflation, and law and order. The BJP's gamble paid off with Saini leading the BJP to victory, defying exit poll predictions of a clean sweep for the Congress.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya offers sweets to state caretaker CM Nayab Singh Saini as he arrives to submit a letter of support by MLAs to form government, in Chandigarh on Oct 16, 2024..
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya offers sweets to state caretaker CM Nayab Singh Saini as he arrives to submit a letter of support by MLAs to form government, in Chandigarh on Oct 16, 2024.. (ANI)

Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a ceremony in Panchkula where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP bigwigs and NDA partners will be in attendance on Thursday. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who will become the chief minister for the second time. Ministers of Saini's cabinet are also likely to be sworn in at the ceremony. Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister. Massive security arrangements have been made for the ceremony.

In the October 5 Haryana polls, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in the state, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress won 37 seats. Saini, 54, was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in a meeting held at the party office in Panchkula on Wednesday. In a departure from tradition, the BJP had declared that Saini would remain chief minister if the party returned to power in Haryana after the assembly polls.

LIVE FEED

11:19 AM, 17 Oct 2024 (IST)

Our Government Will Work Under The Leadership Of PM Modi To Take Haryana Forward: Saini

Set to take oath as Haryana CM shortly from now, Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday thanked the people of Haryana for showing trust in the "double-engine" government and the policies of Prime Minister Modi for the third time. "In the coming times, our government will work under the leadership of PM Modi to take Haryana forward at a rapid pace," he said while speaking to ANI.

O announcing the results of recruitment exams for 25,000 posts in Haryana, Saini said: "The Congress which talks about the welfare of the youth, is an anti-youth party and the way they went to the court and the Election Commission to stop those jobs. We had said that the youth need not worry. Our government will give jobs 'bina parchi bina kharchi'. Our commission has prepared the results. It will be released soon."

11:05 AM, 17 Oct 2024 (IST)

Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live Updates | Victory Reaffirms Public Support For PM Modi: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Thursday claimed that the Congress party and the INDIA alliance resorted to various forms of negative campaigning during the Haryana elections, but the people of the state reaffirmed their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance by rejecting it.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "Haryana's victory has proved that today the whole country is celebrating the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Forming a government for the third time is not an easy task. Congress party and the entire INDIA alliance used all kinds of negative propaganda in the Haryana elections but the people of Haryana stamped Modi ji's good governance by ending all negative propaganda."

10:14 AM, 17 Oct 2024 (IST)

Haryana CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live Updates: Nayab Saini Offers Prayers At Valmiki Temple

Haryana Chief Minister designate Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday offered prayers at Valmiki Temple in Panchkula on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti ahead of his oath-taking ceremony later today.

Speaking on the occasion, Nayab Saini said, "It is a matter of good fortune for me that today is the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki. He worked to end the evils prevalent in the society and gave a message to the society. Today it is my good fortune that I have got the opportunity to worship at the feet of Lord Valmiki. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on his birth anniversary."

Further, speaking on the formation of the government, Nayab Saini said, "This double engine government along with PM Narendra Modi will work to take Haryana forward at a fast pace. He also highlighted that today, the people who have put their faith in BJP is the result of Modi ji's policies. "I thank the people of Haryana. Today people are getting jobs in Haryana government without any 'Kharcha or Parcha'. This has instilled confidence in the youth," Saini said.

10:01 AM, 17 Oct 2024 (IST)

Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live Updates: Andhra CM To Attend Swearing-in Ceremony

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is among the political dignitaries to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister of Haryana later today. According to Naidu's official schedule, he is expected to arrive in Chandigarh by 11:15 am and attend the swearing-in ceremony between 12:30 pm and 2 pm at Panchkula. Later, the CM is also scheduled to attend a meeting of NDA chief ministers and conclude his one-day tour of Haryana. Naidu is expected to return to Andhra Pradesh around 10:30 pm.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya Garu being felicitated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Undavalli in Vijayawada on July 23, 2024.
File - Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya Garu being felicitated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Undavalli in Vijayawada on July 23, 2024. (ANI)

9:53 AM, 17 Oct 2024 (IST)

Haryana CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live: Who is Nayab Singh Saini?

Nayab Singh Saini, an OBC face of the BJP, had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March. He won Ladwa assembly seat in Kurukshetra district by a margin of 16,054 votes.

Saini's elevation from the Haryana BJP president to the chief minister in March came at a time when the party was facing anti-incumbency following Khattar's tenure of nine-and-a-half years and attacks from a buoyant opposition on farmers' issues, unemployment, Agnipath scheme, inflation, and law and order. The BJP's gamble paid off with Saini leading the BJP to victory, defying exit poll predictions of a clean sweep for the Congress.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya offers sweets to state caretaker CM Nayab Singh Saini as he arrives to submit a letter of support by MLAs to form government, in Chandigarh on Oct 16, 2024..
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya offers sweets to state caretaker CM Nayab Singh Saini as he arrives to submit a letter of support by MLAs to form government, in Chandigarh on Oct 16, 2024.. (ANI)
Last Updated : 32 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAYAB SINGH SAINI OATHHARYANA CM SWEARING INBJP HARYANANAYAB SINGH SAINI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.