129 Naxals With Rs 7.12 Cr Bounty Hiding In Bastar Forests: Police

Kanker: Even though the Centre has announced to end Naxalism by March 2025, there are still 129 hardcore Naxals, carrying a total bounty of Rs 7.12 crore, hiding in the forests of north Bastar in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

Among these 129 Naxals, there are 57 men and 72 women cadres. According to Sandeep Patel, additional SP, there are three cadres of Naxal's Special Zonal Committee (SZC), carrying rewards of Rs 25 lakh each on their heads. Then, there are 22 divisional commanders carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh each and 21 area committee members, who carry rewards of Rs 5 lakh each, Patel said.

"Thirty three Naxal cadres of local operation squad carry Rs one lakh each and 27 cadres belonging to company no 5 carry Rs 8 lakh each. There are two Naxal military instructors carrying Rs 5 lakh each and one reconnaissance/action team member with Rs 2 lakh bounty," he added.

There are four press team member, who have rewards of Rs 3 lakh each and seven technical team members with awards of Rs 8 lakh each. The four tailor team members and five supply team members carry rewards of Rs 3 lakh each, Patel said.

In 2024 alone, the Kanker Police and security forces have killed 40 Naxals who carried rewards worth Rs 2.45 crore. Among whom, 23 were men and 17 women cadres. This apart, 16 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) have been recovered and deactivated by the soldiers.

Bastar has been affected the most by Naxal violence. A report of the last nine months reveal that more than 207 Naxalites have been killed by the soldiers in encounters in Bastar division.