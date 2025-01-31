7 Naxals With Rs 32 Lakh Bounty Surrender In Chhattisgarh

Kanker: Seven Naxalites, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 32 lakh, have surrendered before police in North Bastar in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Friday, officials said.

Among the surrendered Naxalites, include DVCM member Mamta, Dinesh Mattami and Ayatu Ram, who carried reward of Rs 8 lakh each and were involved in launching many major attacks.

The Naxalites have surrendered in front of the Senior Superintendent of Police and DIG of Kanker. "A major success has been achieved under the Naxal eradication campaign. Influenced by the rehabilitation policy of the government, Naxalites active in Partapur, Raoghat area committee/Gadchiroli division under the North Bastar division of Naxalites have surrendered," Kanker DIG Amit Tukaram Kamble said.

DIG said that three Naxals had rewards of Rs 8 lakh each while Rs 5 lakh was announced on one Naxalite and three Naxals had bounty of Rs one lakh each.

DVCM Mamta (60) alias Shanta alias Mamtakka alias Gambala alias Vasanna Battulai is a native of Sirkonda village under Mettipally police station in Mandal Kathlapur of Telangana's Karimnagar district. She joined the Naxal organisation in 1995 and was the KAMS in-charge of North Bastar division and a member of Parmili Dalam. Mamta has been involved in 26 Naxal incidents between 1996-2024 and the government had announced a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her.

Dinesh Mattami, who carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, is a native of Tekameta village under Sonpur police station area of Narayanpur district. He was included into the Naxal organisation in 2021 and was a member of military company number 10. He was involved in the 2024 arson attack in Hidur village.

Ayatu Ram, who had a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was the security guard of DVCM Ramesh. He is a native of Karkapal village under Kodekurse police station of Kanker district and joined the Naxal organisation in 2018. He was a member of military company number 5. He was involved in ambushing security forces in November 2018 and 2019. He was also involved in the police-Naxalite encounters in 2019 and 2020 in Alparas village and Patkalbeda village respectively.