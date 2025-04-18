ETV Bharat / state

22 Naxals Carrying Bounty Of Over Rs 45 Lakh Surrender In Chhattisgarh

After surrendering, Naxals were given Rs 50,000 each and SP Sukma said other facilities under rehabilitation policy will be made available soon.

22 Naxals Carrying Total Bounty Of Over Rs 45 Lakh Surrender In Sukma
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST

1 Min Read

Sukma: Nearly 22 Naxals, including nine women, carrying a total bounty worth Rs 45.5 lakh, surrendered before Sukma Police in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Friday.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said a Naxal eradication drive is being run in the district along with a campaign to promote the state government's rehabilitation policy.

"Development work is underway under the 'Niyad Nellnar' scheme and influenced by such scheme, 22 Naxals surrendered at the SP office. They were active in Maad and Nuapad divisions. All the surrendered Naxals have been provided an incentive worth Rs 50,000 each along with clothes. Other facilities will be made available soon under the rehabilitation policy," the SP said.

The SP said that the the District Force, DRG Sukma, Range Field Team (RFT) Konta, Sukma, Jaddalpur, CRPF 2, 74, 131, 217, 219, 223, 226, 227, 241 and Intelligence Branch personnel of Cobra 203 battalion played a crucial role in encouraging the Naxalites to surrender.

All the surrendered Naxals belong to Muria caste and are natives of Sukma and Bijapur districts. Among the surrendered Naxals, nine carried bounty ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 50,000.

The highest bounty of Rs 8 lakh each was announced on a couple, Muchaki Joga (33) and his wife Muchaki Jogi (28), who were active PLGA members. This apart, Kikid Deve (30) and Manoj alias Dudhi Budhra (28) carried bounty of Rs five lakh each. Madvi Bhima (30), Madvi Somdi (48), Sangeeta alias Hadme Madvi (24), Madvi Kosi (24), Vanjam Sunny (24), Madvi Mangali (35) and Tati Bandi carried rewards of Rs 2 lakh each while Punem Joga (28) had a reward of Rs 50,000.

Read more:

  1. 86 Maoists Surrender Before Police In Telangana
  2. Three Naxalites Killed In Bijapur Encounter; Mastermind Of Ambeli Blast Among Them

Sukma: Nearly 22 Naxals, including nine women, carrying a total bounty worth Rs 45.5 lakh, surrendered before Sukma Police in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Friday.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said a Naxal eradication drive is being run in the district along with a campaign to promote the state government's rehabilitation policy.

"Development work is underway under the 'Niyad Nellnar' scheme and influenced by such scheme, 22 Naxals surrendered at the SP office. They were active in Maad and Nuapad divisions. All the surrendered Naxals have been provided an incentive worth Rs 50,000 each along with clothes. Other facilities will be made available soon under the rehabilitation policy," the SP said.

The SP said that the the District Force, DRG Sukma, Range Field Team (RFT) Konta, Sukma, Jaddalpur, CRPF 2, 74, 131, 217, 219, 223, 226, 227, 241 and Intelligence Branch personnel of Cobra 203 battalion played a crucial role in encouraging the Naxalites to surrender.

All the surrendered Naxals belong to Muria caste and are natives of Sukma and Bijapur districts. Among the surrendered Naxals, nine carried bounty ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 50,000.

The highest bounty of Rs 8 lakh each was announced on a couple, Muchaki Joga (33) and his wife Muchaki Jogi (28), who were active PLGA members. This apart, Kikid Deve (30) and Manoj alias Dudhi Budhra (28) carried bounty of Rs five lakh each. Madvi Bhima (30), Madvi Somdi (48), Sangeeta alias Hadme Madvi (24), Madvi Kosi (24), Vanjam Sunny (24), Madvi Mangali (35) and Tati Bandi carried rewards of Rs 2 lakh each while Punem Joga (28) had a reward of Rs 50,000.

Read more:

  1. 86 Maoists Surrender Before Police In Telangana
  2. Three Naxalites Killed In Bijapur Encounter; Mastermind Of Ambeli Blast Among Them

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURRENDER IN SUKMASURRENDERED NAXALSREHABILITATION POLICYNAXALS SURRENDER IN CHHATTISGARH

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.