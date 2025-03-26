ETV Bharat / state

Nine Naxals Carrying Bounty Of Rs 26 Lakh Surrender In Sukma

Sukma: Nine hardcore Naxalites, including six women, allegedly involved in several attacks and carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 26 lakh, surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said anti-Naxal campaign is being conducted continuously in the district and awareness is generated about the state government's rehabilitation policy. Influenced by this policy and citing disappointment with the Maoist ideology, nine Naxalites have put down their arms, Chavan said. "The surrendered Naxalites have been handed over an assistance of Rs 25,000 each. Also, clothes and sweets were distributed to them. Other facilities too will be made available under the rehabilitation policy," the SP said.