Nine Naxals Carrying Bounty Of Rs 26 Lakh Surrender In Sukma

Sukma: Nine hardcore Naxalites, including six women, allegedly involved in several attacks and carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 26 lakh, surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday.
Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said anti-Naxal campaign is being conducted continuously in the district and awareness is generated about the state government's rehabilitation policy. Influenced by this policy and citing disappointment with the Maoist ideology, nine Naxalites have put down their arms, Chavan said. "The surrendered Naxalites have been handed over an assistance of Rs 25,000 each. Also, clothes and sweets were distributed to them. Other facilities too will be made available under the rehabilitation policy," the SP said.
List of surrendered Naxalites
- Bandu alias Bandi Madkam (22), a member of the People's Liberation Guerilla Armty (PLGA) battalion number 1 of the Maoists. He was carrying a reward of Rs eight lakh and is a resident of Gomguda police station area of Bijapur.
- Mase alias Vetti Kanni (45), an area committee member of Jagargunda, was carrying a reward of Rs five lakh and is a resident of Beji in Gaganpalli Kalgudapara police station area of Sukma.
- Padam Sammi (32), KAMS president of Jagargunda area committee, was carrying bounty of Rs five lakh and is a resident of Basaguda in Korsaguda Punegudem police station area of Bijapur.
- Madvi Hunga alias Kuvver Hunga (39), Kanchal RPC militia command-in-chief, carrying a reward Rs two lakh, is a resident of Barsen police station area of Bijapur.
- Punem Magandi (36), Jonaguda RPC KAMS president, carrying reward Rs two lakh, is a resident of Jonaguda police station area of Sukma
- Kadati Vijje alias Jayo P (27), south Bastar division CNM party member, carrying reward of Rs 2 lakh, is a resident of Argatta police station area of Sukma
- Madkam Shanti (22), south Bastar division agriculture committee party member, carrying reward of Rs 2 lakh, is a resident of Palamadgu Badepara police station area of Sukma.
- Muchaki Mase (32), KMAS vice president of Duled RPC, is a resident of Madpeduled police station area of Sukma
- Kadati Hidia alias Hitesh (20), CNM vice president of Duled RPC, is a resident of Duled Patelpara police station area of Sukma.