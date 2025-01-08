Six Naxals Surrender Before CM Siddaramaiah In Karnataka

Bengaluru: As many as six Naxals, who were active in the forests of Malnad and coastal regions of Karnataka, surrendered before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Wednesday evening.
This marks the end of the Naxal movement in Karnataka, declared Siddaramaiah after welcoming Naxals to join the mainstream at his official residence Krishna. He gave each one of them a copy of the Indian Constitution.
"The state government will provide all benefits as per the Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme besides setting up fast-track courts for speedy trials of their cases," the Chief Minister said. "Our government has rolled out several programmes for economic and social upliftment of the poor and also for protection of their rights. The five guarantees of the Congress were rolled out with this aim," he said.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, state Home Minister G Parameshwara and family members of surrendered Naxals were present. Shivakumar announced that Karnataka has become free from the Naxal movement with the surrender of six Naxals.
The surrendered Naxals are Vanajakshi, Mandagaru Latha, Sundari, Mareppa Aroli, K Vasanth and N Jeesha. Barring Jisha and K Vasanth, who are from Kerala and Tamil Nadu respectively, the remaining four are from Raichur, Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka and they were said to be active in the Naxal movement for the past two decades.
"We decided to surrender on our own wish as we wanted to reintegrate in the mainstream. But we will continue our fight against atrocities in democratic ways," Mandaguru Latha said.
They had earlier decided to surrender before the Chikkamagaluru district administration but changed their minds at the last minute. Later they were brought to Bengaluru to facilitate their surrender before the Chief Minister.
The surrender of the last batch of Naxals, as claimed by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) comes barely a few days after Siddaramaiah extended an open invitation for Naxals to surrender and re-integrate into the mainstream.
The BJP takes objection to surrender
Former minister and BJP MLA Sunil Kumar took a strong objection to the state government's move to get the Naxals surrendered by offering them monetary benefits. compensation.
The state government's Naxal Surrender and Compensation Scheme offers Rs 2 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh cash compensation to Naxals who surrender and rehabilitate besides promising legal aid for them to fight their cases.
"We don't accept this. Offering money to Naxals is like encouraging others to join Naxalims and then surrender," Sunil Kumar said. "When the Centre is saying that it will put an end to Naxalism in the country by March 2026, such surrenders are unwanted," he added.
