Five Naxals Killed In Kanker Encounter Carried Total Bounty Of Rs 40 Lakhs

Kanker: Five Naxals, including two women cadres, who were killed during the two-day-long encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, carried a total bounty of Rs 40 lakhs on their heads.

A team of jawans reached the camp with the five bodies on Sunday. The encounter that broke out between the security forces and Naxals in the Maad division on Saturday has ended but the search operations are still on.

All the deceased have been identified and it was found that each carried a reward of Rs 8 lakhs. All belonged to Company-10 of the Naxal outfit and the security forces were on a lookout for them for a long time.

The women cadres included Vanoja Micha Karam (42) and Punita (21). Vanoja, a resident of Bhairmgarh Bijapur, was DVCM commander in North South Division Press Team and carried an INSAS rifle. Punita, a resident of Bastar, was a PM member and carried an SBL weapon.

The others were Santosh Korchami (35), Manesh alias Kaju Sainu Paddha (35) and Suresh alias Nagesh Gawade (30). Santosh, resident of Shivgatta village of Chirpoli under Dhanora police station, was a PM member in Division Stop Team and carried a single shot weapon with him. Manesh, resident of Gondawahi of Gadchiroli district was also a PM member in PLGA Company No-10 and carried a 12 bore gun. Suresh, resident of Nainer village of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, was a PM member in North South Division and also carried a 12 bore gun.

Over 1400 jawans from DRG, CoBRA, Bastar Fighters, BSF and STF were involved in encounter. Two jawans were injured and presently hospitalised. Security forces also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the spot. The recovered weapons include a BGL launcher, an SLR, an INSAS rifle and three 12 bore guns.