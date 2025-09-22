2 Naxals Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
Police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the spot and search operations are still underway.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 1:56 PM IST
Narayanpur: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Abujhmad area in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off about presence of Naxalites, an operation was launched in Moosfarshi forests in Abujhmad, adjoining Maharashtra, and a gun battle broke out this morning. So far, bodies of two male Naxalites have been recovered from the spot and an intermittent exchange of fire is still underway, a police official said.
Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Robinson Gudiya said, "An encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxals in the forests of Abujhmad on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border."
Police said that the deceased Naxals are yet to be identified. An AK-47 rifle, some weapons, a large quantity of explosives, Maoist propaganda literature and items of daily use were recovered from the spot. Search operations are underway in the area, the official added.
According to the official, the seizure will significantly impact the Naxalites' regional activities and morale. Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway. SP Gudiya said that a detailed information will be shared after the operation is completed.
For the last two days, security forces had been receiving information about Maoist presence in the Abujhmad region. Based on this, two separate teams of Narayanpur Police and security forces were deployed.
On Monday morning, soldiers surrounded the Naxalites in the Moosfarshi forests bordering Maharashtra, after which intermittent heavy firing began.
"The ongoing operation in the inaccessible forests of Abujhmad is considered a major success for the security forces. The death of two Naxalites and recovery of a large quantity of weapons and ammunition clearly indicate that the Maoists were planning a major attack here. This operation will break the morale of the Naxalites and prove helpful in weakening their hold on the area in future," the official said.
Major Encounters in Chhattisgarh In 2025
With the latest action, 248 Naxals have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Some of these are as follows:
- September 18: Encounter in southwest Bijapur, two Naxalites carrying a bounty of Rs 7 lakh killed
- September 18: Encounter in Sukma's Gadiras police station area, Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh killed
- September 13: Gariaband Naxal encounter, 10 Naxalites killed, including one carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore
- September 10: One Maoist killed in Kanker Naxal encounter
- September 5: Naxalite's body recovered after encounter on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border
- August 13: Rajnandgaon police encounter with Naxalites, Special Zonal Committee member and Divisional Committee secretary killed
- August 12: Two soldiers injured in Bijapur Naxal encounter
- August 6: Naxalite killed in Bijapur encounter
- July 29: One Naxalite killed, three soldiers injured in a Naxal encounter in Sukma
- July 27: Encounters in Basaguda and Gangalur in Bijapur, four Naxalites carrying a bounty killed, weapons recovered Found
- July 18: Encounter in Narayanpur, 6 Maoists killed, Naxalite bodies and weapons recovered
- July 5: Encounter in Bijapur National Park area, Naxalite killed
- June 7, 2025: Bodies of five Naxalites recovered
- June 6, 2025: Encounter in Bijapur, Telangana State Committee member killed
- May 21, 2025: 28 Naxalites, including Naxalite commander Basavaraju, killed in Bijapur
- May 15, 2025: 31 Naxalites killed on Karregutta hills
- April 12, 2025: 3 Naxalites killed in encounter on Dantewada-Bijapur border
- March 31, 2025: A female Naxalite carrying a bounty killed on the Dantewada-Bijapur border
- March 29, 2025: 17 Naxalites killed in Sukma Naxalite encounter
- March 20, 2025: 30 Naxalites killed in Naxalite encounters in Bijapur and Kanker Killed
- February 9, 2025: 31 Maoists killed in Bijapur encounter
- January 20-21, 2025: Encounter in Gariaband, 16 Naxalites killed
- January 19, 2025: 14 Naxalites, including Central Committee member Jairam alias Chalapathi, killed
- January 16, 2025: Encounter in Bijapur district, 18 Maoists killed
