2 Naxals Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Abujhmad area in ​​Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off about presence of Naxalites, an operation was launched in Moosfarshi forests in Abujhmad, adjoining Maharashtra, and a gun battle broke out this morning. So far, bodies of two male Naxalites have been recovered from the spot and an intermittent exchange of fire is still underway, a police official said.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Robinson Gudiya said, "An encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxals in the forests of Abujhmad on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border."

Police said that the deceased Naxals are yet to be identified. An AK-47 rifle, some weapons, a large quantity of explosives, Maoist propaganda literature and items of daily use were recovered from the spot. Search operations are underway in the area, the official added.

According to the official, the seizure will significantly impact the Naxalites' regional activities and morale. Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway. SP Gudiya said that a detailed information will be shared after the operation is completed.