Two Naxals Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bokaro

Bokaro: Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Bokaro district and firearms were recovered, officials said on Wednesday.
The exchange of fire took place at around 5 am in the forests near Bansi village in Penk Narayanpur police station area under Nawadih block of Bokaro. Jharkhand Police headquarters confirmed the death of two Naxalites, including a woman cadre, and said that AK-47 and INSAS rifles were recovered from the deceased Naxalites.
During the encounter, two Jharkhand Police personnel were reportedly injured. The police received information about presence of Naxalites in the forest near Bansi village after which, a search operation was conducted, leading to an exchange of fire between the security forces and the Naxalites, officials said.
Officials said that the encounter between security forces and Naxalites has now ended and the police have initiated an investigation.
The incident occurred a day after nearly 20 Naxals, including one carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, were killed in a joint operation conducted by District Reserve Guard, CRPF, CoBRA and Special Operation Group at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.
Prior to this on January 12, five Naxals, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.
