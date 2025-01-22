ETV Bharat / state

Two Naxals Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bokaro

Encounter broke out during search operation conducted by security forces based on a tip-off about presence of Naxalites in forests near Bansi village of Bokaro.

Two Naxals Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bokaro
Encounter broke out in Penk Narayanpur police station area (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

Bokaro: Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Bokaro district and firearms were recovered, officials said on Wednesday.

The exchange of fire took place at around 5 am in the forests near Bansi village in Penk Narayanpur police station area under Nawadih block of Bokaro. Jharkhand Police headquarters confirmed the death of two Naxalites, including a woman cadre, and said that AK-47 and INSAS rifles were recovered from the deceased Naxalites.

During the encounter, two Jharkhand Police personnel were reportedly injured. The police received information about presence of Naxalites in the forest near Bansi village after which, a search operation was conducted, leading to an exchange of fire between the security forces and the Naxalites, officials said.

Officials said that the encounter between security forces and Naxalites has now ended and the police have initiated an investigation.

The incident occurred a day after nearly 20 Naxals, including one carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, were killed in a joint operation conducted by District Reserve Guard, CRPF, CoBRA and Special Operation Group at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

Prior to this on January 12, five Naxals, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Read more

  1. Timeline Of Hardcore Maoist Leaders Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Past Five Decades
  2. 16 Naxalites Including 1 Crore Bounty Insurgent Killed On Chhattisgarh-Odisha Border; Amit Shah Calls It 'Mighty Blow'

Bokaro: Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Bokaro district and firearms were recovered, officials said on Wednesday.

The exchange of fire took place at around 5 am in the forests near Bansi village in Penk Narayanpur police station area under Nawadih block of Bokaro. Jharkhand Police headquarters confirmed the death of two Naxalites, including a woman cadre, and said that AK-47 and INSAS rifles were recovered from the deceased Naxalites.

During the encounter, two Jharkhand Police personnel were reportedly injured. The police received information about presence of Naxalites in the forest near Bansi village after which, a search operation was conducted, leading to an exchange of fire between the security forces and the Naxalites, officials said.

Officials said that the encounter between security forces and Naxalites has now ended and the police have initiated an investigation.

The incident occurred a day after nearly 20 Naxals, including one carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, were killed in a joint operation conducted by District Reserve Guard, CRPF, CoBRA and Special Operation Group at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

Prior to this on January 12, five Naxals, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Read more

  1. Timeline Of Hardcore Maoist Leaders Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Past Five Decades
  2. 16 Naxalites Including 1 Crore Bounty Insurgent Killed On Chhattisgarh-Odisha Border; Amit Shah Calls It 'Mighty Blow'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAXALS KILLED IN ENCOUNTERNAXALITESENCOUNTER WITH SECURITY FORCESBOKARONAXALS KILLED IN BOKARO ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.