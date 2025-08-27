4 Naxals Killed In Encounter Near Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border

Gadchiroli: Four Naxalites, including three women, were killed during an encounter with the police in the Koparshi forests near the border of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district and Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, officials said on Wednesday.
Gadchiroli Police received a tip-off about Naxalites hiding in Koparshi forest following which, 19 teams of C-60 commandos and two teams of CRPF QAT led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) M Ramesh were sent to the spot.
Since the area has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days, it took the teams two days to reach the forest and launch the search operation.
"Police had received credible information on August 25 that Gatta Dalam, Company No 10 and other Maoist formations of Gadchiroli Division were present in the Koparshi forest area," a police statement said.
According to officials, Naxals suddenly opened fire at the team, prompting retaliatory firing by the police and an exchange of fire continued for nearly eight hours. A search operation later revealed that four Naxals, belonging to Gatta Dalam and Company No. 10 of Gadchiroli division, were killed, officials said.
Police have seized a stockpile of arms and ammunition including one SLR rifle, two INSAS rifles and one .303 rifle from the spot.
Police said the anti-Naxal operation is still underway as there is a possibility of Naxalites still hiding in the area. The district police force and the security forces are jointly searching the forest area, an official said.