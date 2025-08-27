ETV Bharat / state

4 Naxals Killed In Encounter Near Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border

Gadchiroli: Four Naxalites, including three women, were killed during an encounter with the police in the Koparshi forests near the border of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district and Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, officials said on Wednesday.

Gadchiroli Police received a tip-off about Naxalites hiding in Koparshi forest following which, 19 teams of C-60 commandos and two teams of CRPF QAT led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) M Ramesh were sent to the spot.

Since the area has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days, it took the teams two days to reach the forest and launch the search operation.

"Police had received credible information on August 25 that Gatta Dalam, Company No 10 and other Maoist formations of Gadchiroli Division were present in the Koparshi forest area," a police statement said.