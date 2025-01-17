ETV Bharat / state

12 Naxals Killed In Encounter With Forces Of 3 Dists In Bijapur; Gunfire Continues

Bijapur\Sukma: The encounter that broke out between the security personnel and Naxalites in Chattisgarh's Bijapur district yesterday morning continued today with intermittent firing from both sides. Police said bodies of 12 Naxals have been recovered till now but as per unconfirmed sources the toll is likely to be 17.

The bodies of the Naxals have been brought to Nambi camp near Usoor, where the identification process is underway.

On information about presence of a large number of Naxals in the forests of south Bastar region, forces belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Bijapur, Sukma and Dantewade, five battalions of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and CRPF's 229th battalion launched a search operation in the forests of Pujari Kanker and Marudbaka in Bijapur. On seeing the security forces, Naxals started firing. The security personnel retaliated and a gunfight broke out.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P and CRPF IG are monitoring the entire operation. An official of Bijapur Police said process is on to identify the 12 Naxals who were found dead during the encounter yesterday.