ETV Bharat / state

12 Naxals Killed In Encounter With Forces Of 3 Dists In Bijapur; Gunfire Continues

Police said process is underway to identify 12 Naxals whose bodies were recovered from forests in Bijapur during the encounter with the security forces.

17 Naxals Killed In Encounter With Forces Of 3 Dists In Bijapur, Gunfire Continues
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 4:25 PM IST

Updated : Jan 17, 2025, 5:09 PM IST

Bijapur\Sukma: The encounter that broke out between the security personnel and Naxalites in Chattisgarh's Bijapur district yesterday morning continued today with intermittent firing from both sides. Police said bodies of 12 Naxals have been recovered till now but as per unconfirmed sources the toll is likely to be 17.

The bodies of the Naxals have been brought to Nambi camp near Usoor, where the identification process is underway.

On information about presence of a large number of Naxals in the forests of south Bastar region, forces belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Bijapur, Sukma and Dantewade, five battalions of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and CRPF's 229th battalion launched a search operation in the forests of Pujari Kanker and Marudbaka in Bijapur. On seeing the security forces, Naxals started firing. The security personnel retaliated and a gunfight broke out.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P and CRPF IG are monitoring the entire operation. An official of Bijapur Police said process is on to identify the 12 Naxals who were found dead during the encounter yesterday.

Encounters in Bastar in 2025:

  • First encounter of 2025 in Gariaband: On January 3, an encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxalites in Indagaon police station area of ​​​​Gariaband district, leaving three Naxals dead.
  • Encounter in Abujhmad forest: On January 5, the second encounter of this year took place in the forests of Abujhmad. Personnel of DRG and STF of Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bastar and Kondagaon areas were on an anti-Naxal operation when the encounter broke out. Five Naxalites were killed, out of whom, two were women.
  • Sukma encounter: On January 9, an encounter took place in the bordering area of ​​​​Sukma-Bijapur districts and three Naxalites were killed.
  • Encounter in Bijapur: On January 12, an encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Maddeed police station area of ​​​​Bijapur district and three Naxalites were killed.

Major encounters in Bastar in 2024:

  • 10 Naxalites killed in Sukma: On November 22, 10 Naxals, including a commander, were killed in the encounter.
  • 5 Naxalites killed in Abujhmad: On November 16, five Naxalites were killed during an anti-Naxal operation in bordering areas of ​​Narayanpur and Kanker.
  • 38 Naxalites killed in Abujhmad: On October 4, 38 Naxalites in the forests of Abujhmad.
  • 9 Naxals killed in Dantewada: On September 3, nine Naxals were killed in an encounter in Dantewada.
  • 5 Naxalites killed in Narayanpur: On July 2, five Naxalites were killed in an encounter during search a operation by security forces in Narayanpur.
  • 8 Naxalites killed in Abujhmad: On June 15, eight Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Abujhmad. Also, a jawan lost his life and two others suffered injuries.
  • 6 Naxalites killed in Narayanpur: On July 7, six members of banned PLGA, carrying a total bounty of Rs 38 lakh, were killed in Narayanpur.
  • 8 Naxalites killed on Dantewada, Bijapur, Narayanpur border: On May 23, eight hardcore Naxals were killed in an encounter in the border areas of Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bijapur.
  • 12 Maoists killed in Gangalur: On May 10 security personnel killed 12 Naxals in Gangalur in Bijapur and a huge cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered.
  • 9 Naxals killed on Narayanpur-Kanker border: On April 30, nine hardcore Naxalites, including two woemen, were killed in an encounter in the border area of ​​Narayanpur and Kanker.
  • 29 Naxalites killed in Kanker: On April 16, the district police and Border Security Force (BSF) killed 29 Naxalites during a joint operation in Kanker.
  • 13 Naxalites killed in Bijapur: On April 2, during an anti-Naxal operation, 13 Maoists were killed in Bijapur.
  • 6 Naxalites killed in Bijapur: On March 27, six Naxals, including two women cadres, were killed in Bijapur.
  • 4 Naxalites killed in Bijapur: On February 27, Naxalites were planting an IED to target security personnel in Bijapur when the jawans reached the spot and killed four of them.
  • 2 Naxalites killed in Narayanpur: On February 3, security forces killed 2 Naxals in Narayanpur.

Read More

  1. Another IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; Two Cobra Battalion Constables Injured
  2. Naxalite Raje Kange Carrying 8 Lakh Reward Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Bijapur\Sukma: The encounter that broke out between the security personnel and Naxalites in Chattisgarh's Bijapur district yesterday morning continued today with intermittent firing from both sides. Police said bodies of 12 Naxals have been recovered till now but as per unconfirmed sources the toll is likely to be 17.

The bodies of the Naxals have been brought to Nambi camp near Usoor, where the identification process is underway.

On information about presence of a large number of Naxals in the forests of south Bastar region, forces belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Bijapur, Sukma and Dantewade, five battalions of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and CRPF's 229th battalion launched a search operation in the forests of Pujari Kanker and Marudbaka in Bijapur. On seeing the security forces, Naxals started firing. The security personnel retaliated and a gunfight broke out.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P and CRPF IG are monitoring the entire operation. An official of Bijapur Police said process is on to identify the 12 Naxals who were found dead during the encounter yesterday.

Encounters in Bastar in 2025:

  • First encounter of 2025 in Gariaband: On January 3, an encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxalites in Indagaon police station area of ​​​​Gariaband district, leaving three Naxals dead.
  • Encounter in Abujhmad forest: On January 5, the second encounter of this year took place in the forests of Abujhmad. Personnel of DRG and STF of Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bastar and Kondagaon areas were on an anti-Naxal operation when the encounter broke out. Five Naxalites were killed, out of whom, two were women.
  • Sukma encounter: On January 9, an encounter took place in the bordering area of ​​​​Sukma-Bijapur districts and three Naxalites were killed.
  • Encounter in Bijapur: On January 12, an encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Maddeed police station area of ​​​​Bijapur district and three Naxalites were killed.

Major encounters in Bastar in 2024:

  • 10 Naxalites killed in Sukma: On November 22, 10 Naxals, including a commander, were killed in the encounter.
  • 5 Naxalites killed in Abujhmad: On November 16, five Naxalites were killed during an anti-Naxal operation in bordering areas of ​​Narayanpur and Kanker.
  • 38 Naxalites killed in Abujhmad: On October 4, 38 Naxalites in the forests of Abujhmad.
  • 9 Naxals killed in Dantewada: On September 3, nine Naxals were killed in an encounter in Dantewada.
  • 5 Naxalites killed in Narayanpur: On July 2, five Naxalites were killed in an encounter during search a operation by security forces in Narayanpur.
  • 8 Naxalites killed in Abujhmad: On June 15, eight Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Abujhmad. Also, a jawan lost his life and two others suffered injuries.
  • 6 Naxalites killed in Narayanpur: On July 7, six members of banned PLGA, carrying a total bounty of Rs 38 lakh, were killed in Narayanpur.
  • 8 Naxalites killed on Dantewada, Bijapur, Narayanpur border: On May 23, eight hardcore Naxals were killed in an encounter in the border areas of Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bijapur.
  • 12 Maoists killed in Gangalur: On May 10 security personnel killed 12 Naxals in Gangalur in Bijapur and a huge cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered.
  • 9 Naxals killed on Narayanpur-Kanker border: On April 30, nine hardcore Naxalites, including two woemen, were killed in an encounter in the border area of ​​Narayanpur and Kanker.
  • 29 Naxalites killed in Kanker: On April 16, the district police and Border Security Force (BSF) killed 29 Naxalites during a joint operation in Kanker.
  • 13 Naxalites killed in Bijapur: On April 2, during an anti-Naxal operation, 13 Maoists were killed in Bijapur.
  • 6 Naxalites killed in Bijapur: On March 27, six Naxals, including two women cadres, were killed in Bijapur.
  • 4 Naxalites killed in Bijapur: On February 27, Naxalites were planting an IED to target security personnel in Bijapur when the jawans reached the spot and killed four of them.
  • 2 Naxalites killed in Narayanpur: On February 3, security forces killed 2 Naxals in Narayanpur.

Read More

  1. Another IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; Two Cobra Battalion Constables Injured
  2. Naxalite Raje Kange Carrying 8 Lakh Reward Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2025, 5:09 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAXALS KILLED IN ENCOUNTERGUNFIREBIJAPURNAXAL ENCOUNTER IN BIJAPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.