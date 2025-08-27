ETV Bharat / state

Naxals Kill Teacher In Sukma; Civilian Toll In Bastar Region At Around 30 So Far In 2025

Police said shikshadoot Laxman Barse was murdered by Naxalites, who were armed with sharp-edged weapons, in Silger village.

Naxals Kill Teacher In Sukma; Civilian Toll In Bastar Region At Around 30 So Far In 2025
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 27, 2025 at 11:44 PM IST

Updated : August 28, 2025 at 12:43 AM IST

Sukma: A 30-year-old man, working as a 'shikshadoot' (temporary visiting teacher in government schools), was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday evening, police said.

A motive was not immediately clear, but Maoists often target civilians and villagers whom they suspect of acting as informers for police.

Police have received information that shikshadoot Laxman Barse was murdered by Naxalites, who were armed with sharp-edged weapons, in Silger village under Jagargunda police station limits at around 7.30 pm, a police statement said.

As per inputs, Naxalites also thrashed Barse's family members when they tried to intervene, it said. "Further legal action in connection with the incident is being taken by the Jagargunda police. Detailed information about the case will be shared later," it added.

On July 14, two shikshadoots were killed by Naxalites in Farsegarh area of neighbouring Bijapur district on suspicion of being police informers.

On February 19, two men, including a shikshdoot, were killed in neighbouring Dantewada district on similar ground. With this incident, around 30 people have lost their lives in Maoist violence in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada, so far this year.

