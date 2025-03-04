ETV Bharat / state

Naxals Kill Former MLA's Relative In Sukma

Kamalu Hidma, uncle-in-law of former MLA Manish Kunjam, was killed by Naxals in Pentapad village under Chintagufa police station area of ​​Sukma on Monday night.

Naxals Kill Former MLA's Relative In Sukma
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 2:12 PM IST

Sukma: Naxals have killed a relative of a former MLA in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Pentapad village under Chintagufa police station area of ​​Sukma on Monday. A search operation was launched in the area after the incident, they added.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said Kamalu Hidma (65) was killed in Pentapad village under Chintagufa police station area of ​​Sukma district last night. Hidma was the uncle-in-law of former MLA Manish Kunjam, Chavan said. Preliminary probe suggests that Hidma was attacked by a sharp weapon, he added.

The SP said that police got information about the murder through villagers. As soon as the information was received, a police team was sent to the spot, he said.

Police took the body in their custody and further details were collected. Also, a police team was sent to conduct a search operation in the area. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police added.

According to police, Naxalites have killed eight people in different areas of Bastar division so far this year. In 2024, 68 people were killed in different incidents of Naxalite violence in Bastar region. In most of the previous incidents, Naxals killed people after accusing them of being police informers.

