ETV Bharat / state

Naxals kill Man Seen In Viral Video Hoisting Tricolour In Village In Chhattisgarh's Kanker On I-Day

A video that went viral on social media showed some villagers, including children, hoisting Tricolour amid slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

Naxals kill Man Seen In Viral Video Hoisting Tricolour In Village In Chhattisgarh's Kanker On I-Day
Representational image. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 21, 2025 at 11:43 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kanker: A man who reportedly hoisted the Tricolour on Independence Day in a remote village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district has been killed by Naxalites who accused him of being a police informer, an official said on Thursday.

The official identified the victim as Manish Nureti of Binagunda village under Chhotebetiya police station limits. On Monday, a group of armed Naxalites arrived at the village and took Nureti and two others, he said.

"They held a Jan Adalat where Nureti was killed, while the other two were released after a thrashing. The Maoist ultras put up a poster claiming Nureti was a police informer, which is untrue," the official informed.

Kanker district Superintendent of Police IK Elesela said Nureti's body is yet to be recovered, adding that his kin are being contacted. "Naxalites frequently visit Binagunda village. In the last one-and-half years, Naxalites have killed four-five people after accusing them of being police informers. However, none of the deceased had any connection to police," Elesela said.

Confirming the developments, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police of Sundarraj P said, "A short video has also surfaced in which Manish Nureti is seen participating in Independence Day celebrations." A probe is on into the killing and strict action will be taken against those involved, the IG asserted.

A video that went viral on social media showed some villagers, including children, hoisting the Tricolour amid slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

Police sources said Naxalites were unhappy with Nureti and some others for hoisting the national flag in the village on August 15. Nureti was one of the villagers seen in the video, they added.

Kanker: A man who reportedly hoisted the Tricolour on Independence Day in a remote village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district has been killed by Naxalites who accused him of being a police informer, an official said on Thursday.

The official identified the victim as Manish Nureti of Binagunda village under Chhotebetiya police station limits. On Monday, a group of armed Naxalites arrived at the village and took Nureti and two others, he said.

"They held a Jan Adalat where Nureti was killed, while the other two were released after a thrashing. The Maoist ultras put up a poster claiming Nureti was a police informer, which is untrue," the official informed.

Kanker district Superintendent of Police IK Elesela said Nureti's body is yet to be recovered, adding that his kin are being contacted. "Naxalites frequently visit Binagunda village. In the last one-and-half years, Naxalites have killed four-five people after accusing them of being police informers. However, none of the deceased had any connection to police," Elesela said.

Confirming the developments, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police of Sundarraj P said, "A short video has also surfaced in which Manish Nureti is seen participating in Independence Day celebrations." A probe is on into the killing and strict action will be taken against those involved, the IG asserted.

A video that went viral on social media showed some villagers, including children, hoisting the Tricolour amid slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

Police sources said Naxalites were unhappy with Nureti and some others for hoisting the national flag in the village on August 15. Nureti was one of the villagers seen in the video, they added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARHMAN KILLED FOR HOISTING TRICOLOUR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.