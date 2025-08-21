ETV Bharat / state

Naxals kill Man Seen In Viral Video Hoisting Tricolour In Village In Chhattisgarh's Kanker On I-Day

Kanker: A man who reportedly hoisted the Tricolour on Independence Day in a remote village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district has been killed by Naxalites who accused him of being a police informer, an official said on Thursday.

The official identified the victim as Manish Nureti of Binagunda village under Chhotebetiya police station limits. On Monday, a group of armed Naxalites arrived at the village and took Nureti and two others, he said.

"They held a Jan Adalat where Nureti was killed, while the other two were released after a thrashing. The Maoist ultras put up a poster claiming Nureti was a police informer, which is untrue," the official informed.

Kanker district Superintendent of Police IK Elesela said Nureti's body is yet to be recovered, adding that his kin are being contacted. "Naxalites frequently visit Binagunda village. In the last one-and-half years, Naxalites have killed four-five people after accusing them of being police informers. However, none of the deceased had any connection to police," Elesela said.