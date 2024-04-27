Naxals Kill Congress Leader in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada Amid 2nd Phase of LS Polls

Naxals Kill Congress Leader in Chattisgarh's Dantewada Amid 2nd Phase of LS Polls

It is being speculated that Congress leader Joga Podium was murdered as he motivated the villagers to exercise their franchise resulting which many had turned up at the polling station during the first phase of polling in Bastar Lok Sabha seat on April 19. Podium's son was also killed by Naxals 10 years ago.

Dantewada: A Congress leader was killed allegedly by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Friday while the second phase of elections were underway in three other Lok Sabha seats.

The incident took place at around 11 pm in Potali village under Aranpur police station area. Joga Podium, Congress leader and former district member was sleeping in his room when a group of 20 to 30 Naxals stormed into his house and dragged him away.

They then stabbed him with a sharp weapon and left. Podium succumbed to his injuries on the spot. His body was later found by the villagers around 500 metres away from Potali CAF camp.

Podium's wife is also a district member while his son was killed by Naxals 10 years ago. During the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Naxalites had issued several death threats to Podium. It was learnt that the Congress leader had played a significant role in convincing voters to exercise their franchise during the state elections. Thus, even after issuing a poll boycott call, villagers went to cast their votes.

During the first phase of elections in Bastar Lok Sabha seat on April 19, the area witnessed a good voter turnout. In such a situation, it is being speculated that the Naxals became angry with Podium for motivating villagers to vote and so killed him. The incident has triggered panic in the area.

Last month, Naxals had allegedly murdered a BJP leader in Bijapur district. Tirupati Katla, BJP member of Janpad Panchayat was killed while returning from a wedding in Toyna village. Prior to which, six other BJP leaders had been killed by suspected Naxals.

