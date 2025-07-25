ETV Bharat / state

4 Naxals Involved In Planting IEDs Held By Sukma Police

Sukma: Security forces have arrested four Naxalites in Jagarguda of Naxal-affected Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on 23 July. All four -- Tamu Joga, Punem Budhra, Madkam Bhima and Medium Ayuta -- were allegedly involved in planting IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices).

A Special Court in Dantewada has sent all of them to jail on judicial remand.

Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran G Chavan has confirmed the arrest. He said that all the arrested Naxalites are experts in fitting explosives and IEDs.

"The force was looking for them for many days. They were caught by the force on 23 July," said Chavan.

SP Chavan further said that the four Naxalites were involved in planting an IED near Bedre Camp on 29 June. They aimed to harm the security personnel. "These four Naxalites have been absconding since this incident. On the information of the informer, Sukma Police and security forces personnel have arrested them," he told reporters. He added that the Naxalites are being questioned regarding their operations.