4 Naxals Involved In Planting IEDs Held By Sukma Police

Sukma: Security forces have arrested four Naxalites in Jagarguda of Naxal-affected Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on 23 July. All four -- Tamu Joga, Punem Budhra, Madkam Bhima and Medium Ayuta -- were allegedly involved in planting IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices).
A Special Court in Dantewada has sent all of them to jail on judicial remand.
Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran G Chavan has confirmed the arrest. He said that all the arrested Naxalites are experts in fitting explosives and IEDs.
"The force was looking for them for many days. They were caught by the force on 23 July," said Chavan.
SP Chavan further said that the four Naxalites were involved in planting an IED near Bedre Camp on 29 June. They aimed to harm the security personnel. "These four Naxalites have been absconding since this incident. On the information of the informer, Sukma Police and security forces personnel have arrested them," he told reporters. He added that the Naxalites are being questioned regarding their operations.
According to the Police official, the age of all four arrested is between 23 to 25 years. They are residents of Bodanguda village under Jagargunda police station jurisdiction.
The SP said that a case has been registered against all four under the Explosives Act and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The Police have reportedly recovered a tiffin bomb from them.
Acting on a tip-off from an informer, Sub-Divisional Officer Tomesh Verma and CRPF Inspector Ram Prasad led the team that nabbed them near the village of Bodanguda.
Sukma SP said that absconding and notorious Naxalites are being searched in the district.
