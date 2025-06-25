ETV Bharat / state

Four Naxals Held In Bijapur District; 1 Of Them Targeted Cops' Car Last Year

Bijapur: Four Naxalites, one of them allegedly involved in triggering an IED blast targeting the car of a police official last year, were arrested from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday. The quartet, carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 each, was arrested from their native village Kopanjharri under Farsegarh police station limits by a team of cops, a police statement said.

The cadres were identified as Mando Kursam (30), Kailash Kursam (30), Pandu Kursam (30) and Chhote Kursam (21), all active as jan militia members of Maoists, said the statement.

Of them, Mando Kursam was allegedly involved in triggering an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting the car in which two policemen were travelling in the Farsegarh area on May 15 last year, it said.