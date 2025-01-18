ETV Bharat / state

Naxals Have Admitted 18 Ultras Died In January 16 Encounter At Chhattisgarh's Bijapur: Police

Raipur: Maoists have admitted that 18 ultras were killed in the January 16 encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, six more than the previous figure of casualties arrived at from the bodies recovered, a top police official said on Saturday.

The encounter had taken place in the dense forest of the Pamed-Basaguda-Usoor axis of Bijapur district in the South Bastar division, after which bodies of 12 Naxalites, including five women, of the outlawed movement's People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) Battalion Number 1 and Central Regional Committee (CRC) Company were recovered.

The South Bastar Division Committee of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has said in a statement that 18 Naxalites, including Telangana State Committee member Damodar, were killed in the encounter, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P said.

The Naxalites have said in the statement that they managed to take away six bodies from the encounter site amid the gunfight, the IG added.

"This is a big setback to the Maoists in one of their strongholds," he said.