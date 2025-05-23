5 Out Of 27 Naxals Killed In May 21 Chhattisgarh Encounter Belong To Telangana And AP, Including Top Leader Keshav Rao

Narayanpur/Charla: The Narayanpur encounter between Naxalites and security forces is being considered as one of the biggest anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh in recent years. The bodies of 27 Maoists, including their chief Nambala Keshav Rao alias Baswaraj, were airlifted to Narayanpur district headquarters on Thursday despite heavy rains. The mortal remains of the deceased Naxals were transported by military helicopter under tough conditions.

After conducting the postmortem examinations, the identities of the deceased Maoists have been confirmed. Among the dead, 14 are women, and five are from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Also, two jawans are now confirmed dead. Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma paid tributes to the fallen jawans Ramesh Hemla and Kotluram Korram.

Rs 10 Crore Bounty on Keshav Rao

Chhattisgarh DGP Arundev Gautam stated that a total reward of Rs 10 crore had been announced by various states for the capture of Nambala Keshav Rao, a native of Andhra Pradesh. Other top Maoist cadre killed in the operation include Sajja Nageswara Rao alias Jangu (State Zonal Committee Member), Sangeetha, Vannada Vijayalakshmi alias Bhumika from Telangana, Boora Rakesh alias Yugendra/Vivek, also from Telangana, and two bodyguards of Keshav Rao Roshan alias Tipu and Raju Oyam.

A Bright Student Drawn to Maoism

The death of Boora Rakesh (30), a native of Chintagattu SC Colony, Hasanparthi mandal, Hanumakonda district, has shocked the residents of his hometown. A bright student, Boora Rakesh went into hiding in 2016 while pursuing his MCA at CKM College in Warangal. Influenced by his maternal uncle Saraiah, a former Maoist leader, Rakesh joined the extremist ranks and rose to become a computer operator for Maoist chief Nambala Keshav Rao. His parents, Boora Babu, a tractor driver, and Swarupa, are in deep grief following his death. Rakesh’s elder brother is an autorickshaw driver.

Osmania University Alumna

Vannada Vijayalakshmi alias Bhumika, from Vemulanarva village, Keshampet mandal, Rangareddy district, was also killed in the encounter. It is believed she was drawn to Maoist ideology while studying at Osmania University a decade ago.

Fresh Encounter on Bijapur-Sukma Border

Also, a fresh gunfight broke out on Thursday on the Bijapur-Sukma border, in which one Maoist was killed, and a CRPF jawan was martyred. The officials stated that anti-Naxalite operations are ongoing in the area.