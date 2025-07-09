Two Maoists Arrested In Chhattisgarh, Explosives Recovered

Bijapur: In a significant achievement for security forces in the fight against Naxalism, a team of Basaguda police and CRPF on Wednesday arrested two Maoists and received bomb-making material and earth-digging tools from them.

The arrested Maoists are Undam Laxman (22) and Madkam Hidam (24). While Undam was a militia in Peddagalur RPC, Hidma was a CNM member in Nendra RPC. They were allegedly trying to plant bombs on the patrolling route of the security forces.

A team of Basaguda police and CRPF had been to the forest of Timmapur and GD Para on a joint operation. During search, the soldiers saw two suspicious persons roaming in the forest. When the team challenged them, they tried to flee. The team chased and caught both of them.

A case has been registered against the Maoists in Basaguda police station under sections of the Explosive Substances Act. They were presented in a court and sent to jail. The arrest of the Naxalites comes a day after two CRPF jawans were injured in a blast at Timmapur forest.

The incident occurred when a team of CRPF's 229th battalion was on a Road Security Operation (RSO) between Timapur and Murdanda villages under the Awapalli police station limits.

Security forces were patrolling the Awapalli-Basaguda road when two personnel of CRPF's 229th battalion came under the impact of the explosion. They were administered preliminary treatment and later shifted to the district hospital.