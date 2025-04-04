ETV Bharat / state

Naxalites Trigger IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur; One Dead, One Injured

Narayanpur: Hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Chhattisgarh, the Naxalites carried out an IED (improvised explosive device) blast in Narayanpur, triggering panic in the region. The IED explosion left one person dead while another person has sustained serious injuries.

Speaking to media, Narayanpur Police informed that the IED blast occurred between Jadda and Markud village in the district. The blast occurred when the victims, Rajesh Usendi and Ramlal Koram, both aged 25, were collecting wood to make brooms.

Police said the pressure IED exploded when it came in contact with the victims from Kanagaon. While Usendi died on the spot, Koram is undergoing treatment at Narayanpur District Hospital. According to Narayanpur Police, incidents of villagers being killed or injured as a result of such IED blasts are increasing by the day in the Bastar region.