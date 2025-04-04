Naxalites Trigger IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur; One Dead, One Injured

Narayanpur: Hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Chhattisgarh, the Naxalites carried out an IED (improvised explosive device) blast in Narayanpur, triggering panic in the region. The IED explosion left one person dead while another person has sustained serious injuries.
Speaking to media, Narayanpur Police informed that the IED blast occurred between Jadda and Markud village in the district. The blast occurred when the victims, Rajesh Usendi and Ramlal Koram, both aged 25, were collecting wood to make brooms.
Police said the pressure IED exploded when it came in contact with the victims from Kanagaon. While Usendi died on the spot, Koram is undergoing treatment at Narayanpur District Hospital. According to Narayanpur Police, incidents of villagers being killed or injured as a result of such IED blasts are increasing by the day in the Bastar region.
The Narayanpur police stated, "This year, security forces have recovered more than 15 IEDs planted by Naxalites in Narayanpur. In January, a villager was killed and two others were injured in a similar pressure IED explosion in Kurusnar village of Narayanpur."
In a similar incident in Bijapur, a tribal woman was killed in an IED blast on March 30. "Naxalites are carrying out frequent IED blasts in the forests and other areas of Bastar. These IEDs are often planted on unpaved roads to target security forces, but at times civilians fall prey," police said.