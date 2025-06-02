Sukma: 16 Naxalites Surrender, Keralapenda Village Panchayat Becomes Naxal-Free, Gets Eligible For Funds

Sukma: About 16 Naxalites have surrendered here in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, including six Maoists who carry a cash reward of more than Rs 25 lakh. Nine of these surrendered Naxalites come from Keralapenda Gram Panchayat under the Chintalnar Police Station area. With this, the entire village of Keralapenda became Naxal-free.

Sukma SP Kiram Chavan said that among the 16 Naxalites who surrendered, there was one female. "All 16 Naxalites have surrendered in front of senior police officers and CRPF officers. These Naxalites have surrendered due to being fed up with the hollow ideology of the Maoists," said Sukma SP. He also said that the Naxalites decided to surrender due to the atrocities being committed on the tribals by the Maoists.

Information about surrendered Naxalites: SP Kiran Chavan said that among the surrendered Naxalites is 36-year-old Naxalite Rita alias Dodi Sukki, who was active as a member of the Central Regional Committee (CRC) Company No. 2 of the Maoists. Apart from this, 18-year-old Naxalite Rahul Punem is a party member of the PLGA Battalion No. 1 of the Maoists. A total reward of Rs 8 lakh each was declared on both of them, apart from this, a reward of Rs 3 lakh was declared on 28-year-old Naxalite Lekam Lakhma. A reward of Rs 2 lakh each was declared for the other three Naxalites.

The surrendered Maoists are as follows.

Rita alias Dodi Sukki, age 36 years, member of CRC Regional Company No. 02, with a reward of Rs 8 lakhs Rahul Punem, age 18 years, member of PLGA battalion, with a reward of Rs 8 lakh Lekam Lakhma, age 28 years, with a reward of Rs 3 lakh Sodi Chula, age 20 years, reward of Rs 2 lakh announced Telam Kosa, age 19 years, reward of Rs 2 lakh Dodi Hurra, age 29 years, reward of Rs 2 lakh Madvi Madka, age 18 years Rawa Bhima, age 45 years Sodi Deva, age 30 years Sodi Hadma, age 32 years Hemla Hidma, age 40 years Madwa Sanna, age 42 years Padam Dara, age 31 years Sodi Bhima, age 32 years Punem Chaitu, age 23 years Lekam Lakhmu, age 30 years

"All the surrendered Naxalites were given financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be rehabilitated as per the government policy. Last year, 792 Naxalites surrendered in the Bastar region of the state. Seven districts including Sukma come under the Bastar region," said Kiran Chavan, SP.

Keralapenda village Naxal-free: Out of the 16 Naxalites who surrendered, 9 Naxalites are from Keralapenda Gram Panchayat. With this, Keralapenda Gram Panchayat has become Naxal-free. As per the new scheme of the state government, this village has become eligible for development projects worth Rs 1 crore under the Elvad Panchayat Yojana.

"Under the state government's Elvad Panchayat Yojana, the village will be given an incentive of Rs 1 crore for development works. This scheme has been started under the new Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy - 2025. It provides for approval of development works worth Rs 1 crore for those gram panchayats which help in the surrender of Naxalites active in their area and pass a resolution to declare them Maoist-free," Kiran Chavan, SP.