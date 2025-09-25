ETV Bharat / state

10 Naxalites Surrender Before Jharkhand DGP In Chaibasa

Chaibasa: A day after 71 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, 10 Naxalites laid down their arms in Jharkhand's West SinghBhum district, officials said on Thursday.

The Naxalites surrendered during a CPI (Maoist) mass surrender program organised by the Jharkhand Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said. The program was organised under the Jharkhand government's extremist surrender and rehabilitation policy. Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta was also present on the occasion.

According to a press release issued by the Jharkhand Police, nine squad members and one area committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered to the security forces.

"Impressed by the Jharkhand government's extradition and rehabilitation policy, the 10 Naxalites surrendered on September 25, 2025, in the presence of the Jharkhand DGP and senior officers of the CRPF and Jharkhand Jaguars," the release stated.

DGP Anurag Gupta said Jharkhand's surrender policy is among the best in the country. "Those who surrender will be given a chance to start a new life. But those who continue to take up arms will face strict action," he said. He emphasised that police have detailed intelligence on Maoist activities and are determined to maintain law and order.

The surrendered Naxalites include CPI (Maoist) area committee member Rando Boipai alias Kranti Boipai, Gardi Koda, John alias Johan Purti, Nirso Sidu alias Asha, Ghonor Devgam, Gomeya Koda alias Tarzan, Kaira Koda, Kari Kayam alias Gulanchi, Sovitri Gop alias Muturi alias Football, and Pradeep Singh Munda.