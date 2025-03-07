11 Naxalites With Bounty Of Rs 40 Lakh Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Eleven Naxalites, including seven women, carrying a collective cash reward of Rs 40 lakh on their heads surrendered in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, a police official said.

The cadres turned themselves in before senior police, Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITMP) officials here, Narayanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

The Naxals said they were iting disappointment with "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology, exploitation of innocent tribals by senior cadres and increasing influence of security force with setting up of security camps, They said they were also impressed by the efforts of security forces and administration to facilitate development works in interiors of Abujhmaad region through the 'Niya Nellanar' (your good village) scheme and improve the living standards of tribals, he said.

All the surrendered Naxalites were active at different capacities in north Bastar and Maad divisions of Maoists, he said. Of them, Sannu alias Mangesh Upendi (38), Santu alias Badru Vadada (35) were carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads, while Janila alias Jalko Korrma (36) carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh, he said.

Four cadres carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh each, three cadres Rs 2 lakh each and one cadre Rs 1 lakh, he added. "Naranpur Police and ITBP have played a key role in their surrender. The development has caused a huge loss to the top Maoist cadres. The dream of Naxal free Abhujmaad through 'Maad bacaho abhiyaan' (save Maad drive) is taking a real shape," Kumar said.

All the surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 25,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he added. Last year, 792 naxalites had surrendered in Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur.