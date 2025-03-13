ETV Bharat / state

17 Naxalites, Including Nine With Rs 24 Lakh Bounty, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Bijapur: Seventeen Naxalites, nine of them collectively carrying cash reward of Rs 24 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday, a senior police official said. The cadres, including a couple, turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials here, he said.

The Naxalites cited disappointment with the “hollow” and “inhuman” Maoist ideology, exploitation of innocent tribals by senior cadres and increasing influence of security forces, Bijapur Senior Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

They were also impressed with the ‘Niya Nellanar’ (your good village) scheme under which security forces and administration have been striving to provide basic amenities and carry out development works in interior areas, he said.

All the surrendered Naxalites were active in different capacities in the Gangaloor area committee of the outlawed Maoist organisation, he said. Of them, Dinesh Modiam (36), a divisional committee member of Maoists, was wanted in 26 cases in Bijapur district and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh, the senior police official said.