Naxalites Open Fire At Security Forces Base Camp In Chhattisgarh; Two Personnel Injured

Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav said the Naxalites fired at the the Jidpalli police base camp under Pamed police station which was retaliated by the forces.

Representational picture
Representational picture (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 45 minutes ago

Bijapur: Amid the ongoing offensive by the security forces against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, three security forces personnel were injured after Naxalites opened fire at the security forces in Naxal-affected Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

Bijapur SP Dr Jitendra Yadav while confirming the attack said that the Naxalites opened fire at the Jidpalli police base camp under Pamed police station on Sunday morning. In the attack, three security forces personnel suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at the base camp, Yadav said.

He said that the security forces retaliated the firing by Naxals adding no loss of life or property was reported in the brief exchange of fire.

Naxal leaders in search of safe hideouts: This is the second Naxal attack in the last three days in the Naxal-affected Bastar division. According to sources, Hidma, the top leader of the Naxalite Central Committee, is behind this attack. Top police officials said that big Naxal leaders are leaving for other hideouts to save their lives. Police sources said that top Naxal leaders are attacking police camps in a fit of frustration and are carrying out such attacks to boost the morale of lower cadres and to distract security forces.

The attack comes on a day when the Naxalites abducted and later killed a woman, working as an Anganwadi worker on the suspicion of being a police informer in Bijapur district.

Earlier on 6 December, an encounter took place between the jawans and Naxalites in Kanker district. According to Kanker SP Indira Kalyan Ellisela, the encounter between the Naxalites and a joint team of DRG and BSF in the Kurkunj forest of Koylibeda area lasted for about an hour. When the jawans overpowered them, the Naxalites fled taking cover of the forest, the SP said. During the subsequent search operation at the encounter site, a large amount of weapons and Naxalite material including a 12 bore gun were recovered as per police.

