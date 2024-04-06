Three Naxalites Killed in Encounter along Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border: Police

Raipur: In the ongoing offensive against Maoists, three Maoists were killed in an encounter in the forest area of the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, officials said on Saturday. Police have seized three guns and explosives from the site of the encounter.

Sources said that the encounter took place along the border area of Karriguttalu in Mulugu district of Telangana and Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. An official said that the anti-Naxal operation is led by Telangana's Greyhounds with auxiliary support from Chhattisgarh Police.

Sources said that the bodies of the three slain Naxals and their weapons were recovered from the spot by the security forces. The weapons, including a light machine gun (LMG) and an AK-47 as per official. Meanwhile, a massive search operation is going on in the area.

The encounter comes hours after a Naxalite was killed in an encounter between the Naxalites and security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Friday April 5. The encounter broke out in a forest under Kirandul police station limits during an anti-Naxal operation launched by a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxals in Purangel, Badepalli, Doditumnar and Gampur areas.

An official said that after the exchange of fire ended, security forces recovered the body of a male Naxalite and a weapon from the site of the encounter.

Earlier, on Wednesday April 3, security forces claimed to have gunned down as many as 13 Naxals during a two-day long encounter at Lenda village of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.