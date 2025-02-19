ETV Bharat / state

Three Women Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Police In MP's Balaghat District

The gun battle took place in the morning, at a location some 90 km from the district headquarters.

Three Women Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Police In MP's Balaghat District
Representational Image (ANI)
Balaghat: Three women Naxalites were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the police in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, an official said. The anti-Naxal Hawk Force of the state police and local police teams took part in the operation that took place in a forested area near Chhattisgarh border, said additional superintendent of police Vijay Dabar.

The gun battle took place in the morning, at a location some 90 km from the district headquarters, and more details were awaited, Dabar told PTI.

"Hawk Force and the police neutralized three hardcore Naxalites in an encounter near Ronda Forest Camp in Supkhar Forest Range under Garhi Police Station area," an official statement said.

Police recovered an INSAS rifle, a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) and a .303 rifle besides essential daily-use items, it said, adding that some Naxalites were injured in the encounter, but managed to escape.

Twelve police teams are carrying out a combing operation to track them down, the statement added.

