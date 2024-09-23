ETV Bharat / state

Three Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): At least three Naxalites were killed in an encounter by security forces during a search operation in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur on Monday, police officials said. The encounter took place around 4 pm in the Abujhmad forest area of the Narayanpur district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off about a Naxalite meeting in the area, the soldiers started a search operation. The forces retaliated, leading to the death of three Naxalites. The security personnel recovered the bodies of the Naxalites, including a woman, they said.

Following the encounter, the soldiers recovered several weapons from the site, including an AK-47 rifle. The identities of the slain Naxalites have not yet been confirmed. No casualties or injuries were reported among the soldiers, who were all declared safe after the operation.