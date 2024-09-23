Three Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): At least three Naxalites were killed in an encounter by security forces during a search operation in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur on Monday, police officials said. The encounter took place around 4 pm in the Abujhmad forest area of the Narayanpur district, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off about a Naxalite meeting in the area, the soldiers started a search operation. The forces retaliated, leading to the death of three Naxalites. The security personnel recovered the bodies of the Naxalites, including a woman, they said.
Following the encounter, the soldiers recovered several weapons from the site, including an AK-47 rifle. The identities of the slain Naxalites have not yet been confirmed. No casualties or injuries were reported among the soldiers, who were all declared safe after the operation.
An intensive search operation was subsequently launched in the area to ensure the surroundings were secure. According to police officials, more details about the encounter will be shared once the soldiers return to their camp and further debriefings are conducted. A search operation is still underway in the area, police added.
With the latest encounter, the toll of Naxalites gunned down by security forces in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region so far this year rose to 157, police said.
